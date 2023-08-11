12 spectacular things to do in Dubai this weekend: August 11 to 13

An evening brunch, an afternoon tea, a pocket-friendly book sale and more…

Get excited! The weekend is finally here and there are plenty of things to do in Dubai. From an pink afternoon tea to shopping for books as low as Dhs2, a gorgeous new bar, and more…

Here are 12 spectacular things to do in Dubai this weekend

Friday, August 11

Go watch Barbie movie

Yes, we know we’ve been going on (and on, and on) about it, but with the Barbie movie finally releasing today, how could it not make it on our thing to do in Dubai this weekend. The movie follows Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the seemingly perfect (and very pink) world of Barbie Land. However, after an existential crisis, they go on a journey of self-discovery where they realise that not everything is not all that rosy-pink after all.

Book your tickets here.

Sip on drinks at a gorgeous new bar

Want a brand new spot to indulge in some sips with friends or a loved one? Head to Agora – a stunning cocktail bar at The Edition Hotel in Downtown Dubai. At its heart, the cocktail bar has a passion for all things botanical, so expect an eclectic mix of gin selections from all around the world. The cocktail bar is open from 6pm and is welcoming guests to experience the mastery of renowned mixologist Simone Caporale who has curated a menu that aims to please even the most discerning of guests.

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 6pm to 3am (except Mon in Aug). @agora_dxb

Dine at Burj Al Arab without breaking the bank

SAL, Burj Al Arab’s chic beachside restaurant and beach club is the place to be for award-winning Mediterranean grub. Over the summer, there is a new summer lunch set menu featuring a limited-edition selection of dishes and tapas. The best part? You can sample this special menu for as little as Dhs195 per head. If you had one deal to try this weekend, make it this one. Read more here.

SAL, Burj Al Arab, Mond to Fri from 12.30pm to 5.30pm for lunch, 7.00pm to 10.30pm for dinner, Sat to Sun from 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs195 per head, Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

Koyo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOYO Dubai (@koyodubai)

Don’t waste a second of the weekend and brunch it up in the evening at Koyo. You’ll teleport yourself to the capital of Japan with Tokyo Nights electric brunch. The neon-themed brunch kicks off at 8pm where you can party the night away until 11pm. You’ll have the sights and sounds of Tokyo’s nightlife paired with the a mouthwatering four-course meal to really kickstart your weekend.

KOYO, Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm on Fri, Dhs325 soft package; Dhs375 house package; Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 423 8312, koyodubai.com

Saturday, August 12

Purchase books for as low as Dhs2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preloved Books (@bookendsae)

If you love pre-loved books and are on social media, you would have heard about Bookends. The online store now has a physical spot in Dubai Silicon Oasis where readers can browse through a number of books spanning romance, thrillers, comics, history and more. On August 12, there is a free-to-attend event taking place at the store where you can snap up books for as little as Dhs2. There will be games, coffee on the house, and of course plenty of fellow book lovers to meet. The event runs from 11am to 1pm.

Bookends, Dubai Digital Park A3 Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Bookends event 11am to 1pm on Aug 12, free. @bookendsae

Save some dirhams with this snapping offer at Dubai Crocodile Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The kids are the star of the show over the summer and they will be able to enjoy Dubai Crocodile Park for free. That’s right, up to two childen can enter for free with every paying adult until August 31 during the park’s opening timings from 10am to 8pm. The newly opened park is home to 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages, from adorable (you honestly have to see them!) babies to majestic adults

Dubai Crocodile Park, Mushrif, Dubai, 10am to 8pm from Aug 12 to 31, two kids can enter for free with every paying adult, Tel: (0)4 266 3700. dubaicrocodilepark.com

Cool down at Splendour Fields, JLT

Splendour Fields, JLT has teamed up with Temple Creamery for a cool little pop up this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, head down the restaurant fom 11am to 5pm ad enjoy a delicious soft serve swirl. The Lamington serve is all yours for Dhs42 and for the Tim Ta, serve it’s Dhs36.75.

Splendour Fields, JLT x Temple Creamery, 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, Tel: (0)56 603 0897. @splendourfields

See a meteor shower in the desert

The Perseids Meteor Shower is one of the most impressive annual displays that promises an awe-inspiring night under the skies. As Earth passes through the debris that is left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, a mesmerising display of shooting stars is created. Taking place in the late hours of Saturday, August 12 into the early morning of Sunday, August 13, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group – the meteor show may produce up to 100 meteors per hour if you are at a dark enough site. This year the event is happening right before a new moon, which means the sky will be particularly dark, ideal for viewing.

Perseids Meteor Shower, Al Awir Desert, Dubai, 10pm to 3am, Dhs300 general admission for adults, Dhs250 for children under 13. althurayaastronomycenter.ae

Sunday, August 13

Get your thrills out at sea before the work week starts

Hero Boat Tours is offering a limited-time buy one get one free offer for UAE residents. You and your loved ones will be able to explore the coastline out at sea while captaining their own HERO boat. Each boat can accomodate two people. You will reach up to speeds of 50km per hour and will get to marvel a landmarks including Atlantis, Ain Dubai, and Burj Al Arab. Book in advance to secure a spot using the code 2for1, and don’t forget your Emirates ID. The deal is available until September 30.

Hero Boat Tours, Dubai Harbour, Marina Zone A, two for one deal avail until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 412 6333, heroboattours.com

Sip on a pink-themed Afternoon Tea at Josette

Okay, it’s not just a pink-themed Afternoon Tea, it’s a Barbie-themed afternoon tea. But the treat also coincides with International Afternoon Tea Week. Taking place at the What’s On favourite Josette, you can delight in sandwiches and pastries, including vegan beetroot sandwich, croque Josette, pink macarons, and Josette’s signature caviar cheesecake. It is all topped with chic edible Barbie ornaments. Want bubbles? Don’t forget to push the not-so-secret ‘Press for Champagne button.