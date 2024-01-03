Foodie calendars at the ready…

From alfresco pop-ups to Ralph Lauren’s iconic café, there are plenty of exciting openings in the restaurant world this month. And, if these latest openings share one thing in common, it’s that they should be added to your to-dine lists immediately.

Here are 8 places to book a table this January:

Ralph’s Coffee

The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Set to make its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates at the end of the month, the photogenic café will be located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick espresso or craving a leisurely afternoon with loved ones, sip in style with one of the designer’s signature coffees, freshly baked pastries, and desserts.

Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Opening end of January. @ralphscoffee

Brass Monkey City Walk

Round up the group… After four successful years at Bluewaters, Brass Monkey has officially opened its second Dubai venue at the new licensed dining destination, C2 in City Walk. The two-storey adult-only playground features bowling, arcade games, pool tables, two outdoor terraces, and more.

Brass Monkey, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Soft opening (officially open from January 11). Tel:(0)4 582 2244. @brassmonkeysocial

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah

If, like us, you’re big fans of Asia Asia, you’ll be excited to learn that the pan-Asian hotspot is now open on the rooftop of Andaz Dubai The Palm, taking the space formerly occupied by Hanami. Across the 10,000 square foot space, guests can expect to drink, dine and party across a dining room, bar area, and terrace, which comes with panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. The new branch of Asia Asia marks the restaurant’s third Dubai opening, joining the original in Pier 7 and the Downtown edition in Business Bay.

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. @asiaasiauae

Pitfire Pizza Dubai Hills

Fans of the famous homegrown pizza joint, Pitfire, will be able to get a slice and a beer at the new outpost in Dubai very soon. Set to open at the end of January, Pitfire Pizza is bringing its moreish thin-crust pizza and relaxed vibe to the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park. Unique to the Dubai Hills restaurant, guests will be able to wash it all down with a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a few new surprises added to the food menu.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park. Opening January 2024. pitfirepizzabakers.com

71 Steak & Grill

Popular with Dubai foodies, woodfire grill concept 71 Steak & Grill is popping up at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Gardens this month. The five-month-long pop-up will present the art of fire dining with its tasty meat dishes such as brisket sandwiches, slow-cooked short ribs, triple angus burger, and more.

71 Steak & Grill, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Gardens, Dubai. Opening January. @71steakandgrill

Celeste

Get ready to party at Celeste, a sizzling new nightlife venue opening its doors on January 8 in SO/Uptown. With upscale cuisine and a lively party atmosphere, the Parisian-Pigalle-style spot will be open for lunch from 12pm on weekdays and from 6pm on Saturdays.

Celeste, SO/ Uptown Dubai, JLT, opening January 8, 2024. Closed Sundays. @sodubai.uptown

LAVITA

Bringing a touch of la dolce vita to Dubai, chic Italian beach house LAVITA is set to open its doors this winter inside the ultra-luxe Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection. Masterminded by hospitality experts Mine & Yours Group, the team behind Chic Nonna, LAVITA will also have two restaurant concepts: the Italian called LAVITA and a Japanese concept called Shima. And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any more Dubai… guests can arrive by boat and be welcomed in style onto the bespoke Jetty Lounge, where they can unwind in plush seating with unparalleled personalised service.

LAVITA, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening soon. mineandyoursgroup.com

Maison De La Plage

Set to open later this month on Palm Jumeirah is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med.

Maison De La Plage, The Club at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening January 2024. @maisondelaplage_

