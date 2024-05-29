Our pick of this month’s best…

May was a good month for news stories. The temperature rose, new megaprojects were unveiled, holiday dates were confirmed and business went on in the capital as usual. Here are 5 top news stories in Abu Dhabi from May 2024.

10

…the number of years Zuma Abu Dhabi’s been in business. One of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s most hopping spots for food, drink and a good time, they’ve also unveiled a special menu to celebrate the milestone. Wondering What’s On the Menu? Read all about it here.

800

…Dirhams. That’s what it could cost you to fly between Abu Dhabi and Dubai from next year, once flying taxis are in operation. And the commute won’t take even 30 minutes, is what we hear.

5,071

…the number of new lights installed in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel. It adds to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s continued efforts towards driving sustainability, and reduces energy consumption by 17 per cent while improving visibility for motorists. Read more here.

40,000

…the number of happy fans that filled up the seats of the Etihad Arena from May 18 to 26 for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. Global laugh-masters including Dave Chapelle, Andrew Schulz, Tom Segura and others kept fans entertained all week long, with side-splitting comedy shows.

300 million

….Dirhams – the upper limit of what it could run you to own a property at the newly-unveiled Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana Development. The Reem Island-based development was launched at a glittering ceremony at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this month, and joins a long list of stunning residential megaprojects coming to the capital. Here’s a detailed list of all that’s coming to the capital.

