UAE President calls on citizens and residents to uphold principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to social media platform X (previously Twitter) to speak about the importance of peaceful coexistence. “Security and safety are the bedrock of our society” he said and he further encouraged “everyone who calls the UAE home to uphold these principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding.”

Dubai launches landmark Dhs105 million mental health framework

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has unveiled a new Dhs105 million Mental Wealth Framework, set to focus on improving mental health and wellbeing for the city’s residents. It was unveiled under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. It will be implemented over the next five years at a cost of Dhs105 million.

UAE wins bid to host COSPAR 2028

The UAE has won the bid to host COSPAR (Committee on Space Research) in 2028. COSPAR is the world’s largest event focused on space research. It will be the first time COSPAR will be held in the Arab world. The win further solidifies the fact that the UAE is making huge strides in space exploration. COSPAR Scientific Assembly is a forum for presenting the most important results in space research in all disciplines and the focal point for international space science. Well done, UAE!

Dubai to get 636 new buses in Dhs1.1billion RTA deal

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled plans to enhance the city’s public transport network with 636 new buses. The move aims to help the city achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 targets and is part of Dubai’s vision to establish a public transport system that’s both sustainable and resilient. Delivery of the buses will take place across 2024 and 2025, so over the next 18 months we can expect to see the new Dubai buses on the roads.