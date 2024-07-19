Here’s your must-read guide to the city’s biggest news stories…

In a fast-paced city like Dubai, it can be hard to keep up with all the city’s happenings and latest news. This is why we’re bringing you the week in review: a short, digestible overview of the week’s biggest news announcements, trending stories and top happenings.

From the declaration of Union Pledge Day to HH Sheikh Hamdan being appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Mohammed’s 75th birthday, and more…

Here are the top news stories from Dubai this week

UAE President declares July 18 as Union Pledge Day

On July 18, 2024, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to social media platform X and declared July 18 as Union Pledge Day. The date is particularly significant as back in 1971, ‘the founding father and his fellow rulers signed the Document of Union and the Constitution of the Emirates, and announced the name of our state the United Arab Emirates in preparation for union on December 2.’ He ended the post by declaring that henceforth, July 18 will be a national occasion called “Union Pledge Day” where the country will celebrate its history and the blessed steps to establish the Union.

Read the full article here.

HH Sheikh Mohammed celebrated his 75th birthday

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday, July 15. Sheikh Mohammed became the ruler of Dubai in 2006, and his visionary leadership has transformed the emirate into a global hub. And Dubai will continue to evolve under his Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development of the city. Take a look back at the incredible life of the Dubai ruler here.

HH Sheikh Hamdan was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Defense. The news comes as part of a series of UAE cabinet appointments made by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The Ruler of Dubai also announced Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also been appointed as the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister. He will still retain his position as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Read the full article here.