The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like an Zuma pop-up in the desert, a new wellness space, charity dinner for Lebanon, two-day food festival, parties, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, October 25

Cheers to the weekend

Kick off the weekend at McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah this Friday for the grand opening of their new outdoor terrace. From 6pm to 8pm, grab a bottle of Peroni for just Dhs20, or a pint for Dhs30, while enjoying live entertainment and sports.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Friday, October 25, 6pm to 11pm. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Hit the club

New mega entertainment venue, Five Iron have just launched their ladies’ night, appropriately titled “Aperol-In-One”. Available on Wednesdays and Fridays every week (7pm to 11pm), ladies chipping in with just Dhs150 get a fair way to their leisure time goals with four hours of free-flowing drinks and a dish of their choice. You can find out more, and book your own experience now on the fiveirongolf.ae website.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Wed and Fri, 7 to 11pm Dhs150. @fiveirongolf.uae

Catch a movie

Located on the rooftop of the Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, this open-air cinema experience is back for a brand new winter season, which means you can enjoy all those new winter movies under the cover of the stars. Choose from the private cabanas – perfect for couples for that ultra-luxe vibe, or comfortable loungers – another equally great option for pairs. To be more relaxed, the bean bags with footrests are the choice. On the weekends, the cinema will have the first showing of animated and children’s movies with a bonus family offering for two adults and two children (one private cabana and two bean bags).

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Dubai, open now, @voxcinemas

Check out a desert pop-up

Not just any pop-up, a Zuma pop-up. The renowned restaurant is expanding into Ras Al Khaimah, opening a pop-up amongst the dunes at one of the best hotels in RAK, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. The Zuma Ras Al Khaimah pop-up will be open both to in-house guests at the resort and external diners, to enjoy until April 30. Backdropped by the beauty of the Arabian desert and views of the rolling dunes, guests can enjoy Zuma’s iconic modern Japanese izakaya experience. Think the famed miso-marinated black cod, an array of fresh sushi and sashimi, and Zuma’s array of master mixology.

@zumadubai

Saturday, October 26

Escape the city

As the cooler months approach, there’s no better time to tick this must-try UAE winter bucket-list experience off. Set in the heart of Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Dome Park immerses guests in nature, combining rugged beauty with newly-upgraded domes, each featuring private pools. It’s an adventure by day and a starlit retreat by night, cementing this as the ultimate staycation for nature lovers and adventurers alike. Room rates start from Dhs765 per night on weekdays, and Dhs1,350 per night on weekends for a family of four, including breakfast and a 20 per cent discount on activities. See our full review here.

visithatta.com

Visit a food festival

Alserkal Avenue‘s epic two-day food festival, What The Food, returns this month, taking place on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. Expect to see a curated line up of homegrown chefs, artisanal producers, entrepreneurs and artists, all bringing the low down on the hottest, freshest trends and cutting edge culinary concepts from the future. The two-day festival, taking place from 10am to 10pm, is free-to-enter and will be packed with foodie pop-ups, workshops, art, photography, live entertainment, demonstrations, and more. Find out more here.

alserkal.online

Dance by the sea

Get your groove on at The Beach, JBR Zumba Festival, launching as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Every Friday and Saturday from October 26 to November 24, the beach transforms into a lively dance floor with free Zumba sessions for all fitness levels. Participants will enjoy exclusive perks like voucher booklets, dining deals, and fun challenges with prizes.

Register for free here thebeach.ae

Welcome Ushuaïa

Dubai, get ready to get loud: Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening in Dubai this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday, October 26. The iconic producer, DJ, and songwriter will kick off the party making it a memorable night as partygoers break in Dubai’s open-air nightlife destination. And if you missed out on tickets, a limited number of tickets have just been released. The fifth wave of tickets are priced at Dhs400, and available via platinumlist.net.

Calvin Harris at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Oct 26, tickets from Dhs400, @ushuaiadubai

See Sophie Ellis-Bextor live

English singer and songwriter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be belting out her chart-topping hits come October 26 on the Dubai Opera stage. Expect to sing along to smash hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Get Over You, Groovejet and many more. Tickets are priced from Dhs290 and are available on dubaiopera.com.

Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 26, tickets from Dhs290, dubaiopera.com

Sunday, October 27

Party with Shah Rukh Khan

Get ready for a star-studded night this Sunday at What’s On Nightclub of the Year 2024, Sky 2.0, as D’YAVOL, co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan, debuts in Dubai with an exclusive AfterDark+ event. The Bollywood King himself will be the showstopper, unveiling the highly anticipated luxury streetwear collection. Expect a dazzling evening of fashion, music, celebrity appearances, and non-stop entertainment.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District. Tel: (0)4 587 6333 @sky2.0dubai

Dine for Lebanon

Bistro Des Arts is hosting a special charity event, ‘Cook For Lebanon,’ this Sunday at 7pm in tribute to chef Greg Malouf and to support those affected by recent events in Lebanon. Enjoy a five-course Lebanese menu crafted by top chefs for Dhs300, or Dhs550 with beverages, with all proceeds going to support the people of Lebanon.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina. Sunday, October 27, 7pm. Dhs300 for five courses, Dhs550 with beverages. @bistrodesarts

Check out a new wellness spot

The industrial area of Al Quoz might not seem like the most typical location for a serene wellness space, but Sohum is anything but typical. A sanctuary of zen-inducing treatments and therapies in the heart of the city, it offers a curated program designed to nurture the mind, body and spirit. The space has been designed to offer maximum relaxation and rejuvenation, and as such classes include yoga, meditation and breathwork, plus there’s an array of rituals, healing therapies, unique ceremonies, massages and facials. It’s a one-stop-shop for all things wellness.

@sohumwellness.ae

