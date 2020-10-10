We’ve got an extra day off…

The weekend is literally hours away as, this week, we have an extra day off work. We will enjoy a three-day weekend from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday, October 31, then it’s back to work on Sunday, November 1.

There’s plenty to do this weekend, from Halloween-themed brunches to a pub quiz and the return of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 29

1. Get your pumpkin spice latte fix

Starbucks Middle East is bringing back pumpkin spice lattes, but hurry, it’s for a limited-time only. You’ll be able to get your fix until Friday, October 30 at Starbucks branches across the UAE. If you don’t feel quite ready to opt for a hot caffeine fix, there are other versions of the pumpkin spice latte to try. Check out the pumpkin spice version of the famous Starbucks Frappucino or an iced coffee option.

2. Dine at a new restaurant

The long awaited opening of celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s first Dubai restaurant has arrived. Brasserie Boulud will be opening its doors on Thursday October 29 in the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, opening the same day. The French chef is best known for his New York City restaurant, Daniel, which has obtained two Michelin stars.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Saturday to Wednesday 6pm to midnight, Thursday and Friday 6pm to 1.30am. Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

3. Bag a free drink at Folly and Publique this Thursday

If you’re looking for the perfect way to ease into the long weekend in Dubai, we might have just found it… Folly and Publique will be pouring free drinks on arrival this Thursday night – no strings attached. The reason? To celebrate the reopening of their terraces. Arrive from 6.30pm and sip on you complimentary beverage.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, one free Aperol cocktail on arrival, Thu Oct 29, from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Friday, October 30

4. Get active as Dubai Fitness Challenge is back

Looking for a bit of inspiration to kick off a new fitness regime? The perfect excuse is here. Say hello to the fourth edition of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, which kicks off on Friday, October 30 and will run until to November 28, 2020. The month-long initiative encourages Dubai residents to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with free classes, challenges and activities springing up all over the city.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com

5. Scare yourself silly at this Halloween-themed brunch

On Halloween, The Scene By Simon Rimmer will be launching its very first evening brunch for adults. Come dressed and stand a chance to win prizes worth Dhs5000. The menu features delicious sharing platter for starters, and main course features delicious dishes such as fish and chips, seared salmon, cauliflower steak and more. For dessert, restaurant favourites include Sticky Toffee Pudding, Bounty Brownie and Nan’s Apple Crumble.

The Scene By Simon Rimmer, Level 4, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Oct 30, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs349 premium, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

6. Check out a new family brunch

‘Into The Jungle’ is the brand new family brunch that has just launched at Giardino, Palazzo Versace. As well as live cooking stations and unlimited drinks, there will be plenty of entertainment for the little ones, including people dressed up as animals and some cool book characters, a vocalist and violinist performing Disney classics such as The Jungle Book and The Lion King, and lots more. Plus, you’ll get access to the hotel’s pools before and after the brunch.

Into The Jungle, Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Fridays from October 30, 1pm to 5pm, children 0-3 go free, kids packages priced from Dhs150, adults packages priced from Dhs299. Tel: (0)50 836 1513. familybrunchdubai.com

7. Take it outside with Lah Lah Bazaar

Popular rooftop restaurant Lah Lah has recently launched its weekend Lah Lah Bazaar complete with outdoor picnic tables, fairy lights, a line-up of talented local musicians, and great food and drink offers. For the Halloween weekend, the Bazaar promises a family-friendly Halloween-themed brunch (Dhs269 per person) with a haunted bouncy castle, arts and crafts, and scary face painting. There’ll be prizes for the best costumes and a happy-hour from 4pm to 8pm. Pets welcome.

Level 4, Zabeel House, The Greens, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on Oct 30 and 31, Dhs269 per person, Tel:(0)4 519 1111. Book a table via lahlah@jumeirah.com. zabeelhouse.com

Saturday, October 31

8. Test your knowledge with a pub quiz

Every Saturday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Big Gameshow’ with awesome prizes to be won. Answer questions as a team and if you get the highest points, you will get to play ‘Take it or leave it’ for a chance to win a bar tab that is valid for 12 months. Take advantage of the food offer where for Dhs199 per person, you can get sharing platters (mix of meat and fish) and three hours unlimited house beverages.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, every Sat until Nov end, 5pm to 9pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

9. Feast on a roast dinner

If you didn’t make it to one of the many Halloween brunches around the city, why not get your fix of the spooky holiday over a roast dinner at Palm Bay? The Club Vista bar and restaurant has gone all out with the decorations. It’s Dhs150 for a roast dinner with unlimited sides, plus there’s two house beverages included.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, roast available between 12pm and 10pm, Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

10. Join the underland with these Halloween-themed brunches

Gorgeous rooftop bar La Mezcaleria is hosting not one but two Halloween-themed brunches on Saturday, October 31. Go underland with the Urbn Day Brunch from 1pm to 5pm, with free flowing soft drinks priced at Dhs160 or wine and beer from Dhs220. More of a night owl? No problem, check out the dinner package which runs from 9pm to 11pm, priced from Dhs300 for free-flowing drinks.

La Mezcaleria, Oberoi Hotel, Level 27, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Images: Social/provided