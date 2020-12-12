It’s the countdown to Christmas…

This week is flashing by in the blink of an eye and Christmas is just days away. However you’re spending the festive holiday, there’s plenty going on in Dubai. From Christmas brunches to Boxing Day celebrations, here’s 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

1. Sip on mulled wine

Enjoy a mulled wine overlooking the Dubai Marina from the gorgeous terrace at The Scene by Simon Rimmer. Indoors, the restaurant is decked out in full festive fare and there’s even a huge gingerbread house. Mulled wine is available daily throughout December and it’s priced at Dhs49.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 12am, Thurs & Fri, 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

2. Check out a new Spanish restaurant

A brand new Spanish eatery has opened its doors in Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights. Taking the space formerly occupied by Barbary Deli & Cocktail Club, Lola Taberna Española is set to be a lively day-to-night restaurant, offering authentic Spanish cuisine. The venue is inspired by Lola Flores, a flamenco icon and aims to transport you to the lively streets of Andalusia in southern Spain. Dishes from across the Iberic peninsula are what you can expect, including Valencia paella, Manchego cheese and patatas bravas from Madrid.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Sun toThur 5pm to 1am, Fri & Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

3. Go to a waterpark for a fraction of the usual cost

Laguna Waterpark has brought back its bargain-priced Dhs50 tickets for the winter season. The popular La Mer attraction is offering the discounted tickets for both adults and children, and they’re available from Sunday to Thursday, from now until January 9.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Winter Offer available Sun to Thu, until Jan 9, Dhs50 entry only or Dhs95 with unlimited food and drink. Children under 2 enter free. @lagunawaterpark

Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

4. Relax at a chilled out Christmas Day brunch

For a warm atmosphere, friendly staff and cool, speakeasy vibes, Americano has you covered with its relaxed Christmas Day brunch. Running from 12pm to 3pm, the restaurant will serve up casual eats and free-flowing drinks, priced at Dhs349 for soft drinks, Dhs399 for house drinks and Dhs425 for sparkling. An excellent two-for-one happy hour will run after brunch.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, December 25, Dhs349 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs425 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 584 6475. @americanodubai

5. Tuck into a festive afternoon tea

What’s Christmas without a festive afternoon tea? The afternoon tea at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai JBR is undergoing a festive twist for Christmas. Dine under sparkling chandeliers as you are presented with an indulgent spread of cranberry scones accompanied by Devonshire clotted cream with strawberry jam and lemon curd, a selection of elegant sandwiches, and an assortment of sweets. Want just coffee? It’s Dhs195 per person, however, if you want a glass of sparkling its Dhs285. For little ones ages six to 11, it’s Dhs95. Available from December 5 to 31 from 12.30pm to 5pm.

Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, from Dec 5 to 31, (0)4 399 4000. ritzcarlton.com/dubai

6. Go on an adventure to a beautiful mangrove beach

This year, staycations and adventures right here in the UAE have become more popular (and necessary) than ever. It looks like it’s time for another road trip as a stunning new ‘Mangrove Beach’ has opened in the UAE. You’ll find the beautiful beach at Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quwain, which is approximately a 55-minute drive from Dubai.

7. Celebrate with a Christmas dinner

With a twist on tradition, Nick Alvis & Scott Price are cooking up a five-course menu featuring foie gras and duck leg confit, halibut with leeks, but of course, the roast turkey dinner, too.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs845 with house drinks. Tel: (0)44308535. @follydubai

8. Go to an Alice in Wonderland maze

Dubai’s premier fresh food market has opened up a new attraction for families and children – an Alice in Wonderland themed Garden Maze. The entertainment attraction is part of a bigger initiative of bringing back safe entertainment to the Market. So, don’t worry – you don’t have to take a tumble down a rabbit hole to enter the maze.

Waterfront Market, the intersection of Al Khaleej Rd and Abu Hail Street, Deira, Dubai, garden maze entry Dhs25 for 30 minutes and Dhs30 for one hour. Tel: (800) 627 538. @wfm.uae

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day)

9. Avail amazing discounts at this Boxing Day sale

Dubai Shopping Festival is launching a 12-Hour Sale on Boxing Day. This retail rush will take place on December 26 at Majid Al Futtaim Malls across Dubai. During the 12-hour sale, you can save 25 to a whopping 90 per cent.

Dubai Shopping Festival 12-Hour Sale, Dec 26, 10am to 10pm, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. mydsf.ae

10. Sun it up at a ladies’ day (guys can get in on it too)

80’s and 90’s-inspired ladies day REWIND takes place at FIVE JVC every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Whilst throwing it back to the DJ’s tunes, ladies can sip on unlimited cocktails with a gourmet food platter for Dhs150. Gents can enjoy the same but with additional spirits and beer for Dhs250.

Rewind, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs140 girls, Dhs250 guys. candypants.events

11. Spend Boxing Day at the beach

On December 26 (Boxing Day), Barasti Beach will be showing all the English Premier League Boxing Day matches, with kick-off from 7pm local time. They’ll also be dishing out the perfect day-after sandwich, a Christmas turkey club served on thick-cut milk bread with a side of fries (Dhs65). Entry is free.

Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 9am to 2am. @barastibeach

12. Indulge in all of your truffle dreams with this special menu

Truffle fans, this one’s for you. For a limited time Italian eatery Trattoria is offering a special menu dedicated to the indulgent truffle. Until January 31, you can tuck into three dishes, each of which are served with a three-gram shaving of the freshest Italian winter black truffle.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 11.30pm, truffle menu available until January 31, 2021. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

