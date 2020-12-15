Recover from Christmas Day or keep the party going…

Boxing Day is traditionally a day to take stock – and take some time to chill after the Christmas Day festivities. This year, celebrate Boxing Day in Dubai with the best party brunches, laidback lunches, family quizzes and beach parties.

If sports are a non-negotiable part of your Boxing Day plans, find out where to watch the English Premier Boxing Day matches in Dubai…

Bab Al Shams

Enjoy a relaxed Boxing Day brunch with family and friends at Bab Al Shams. Al Forsan’s Boxing Day brunch will be a family-friendly affair, with children’s activities, live music and jugglers.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams, Dec 26, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs650 with house drinks and sparkling, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs225 for ages six to 12, Dhs110 for ages three to five. Tel: (04) 809 6194. babalshams.com/festive

Barasti Beach

On December 26, Barasti Beach will be showing all the English Premier League Boxing Day matches, with kick-off from 7pm local time. They’ll also be dishing out the perfect day-after sandwich, a Christmas turkey club served on thick-cut milk bread with a side of fries (Dhs65). Entry is free.

Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 9am to 2am. @barastibeach

The Bungalow

Spend Boxing Day evening on the deck at this La Mer bar. From 5pm to 8pm, enjoy unlimited starters, roast turkey for main course, and Christmas date pudding for dessert. The Dhs299 deal gives you free-flowing house drinks, mulled wine, sangria, punch and hops. Or, plump for the Dhs359 package and you’ll also get sparkling wine. DJ Billy Mooring will be on the decks.

The Bungalow Beach Bar, La Mer, Dec 26, 5pm to 8pm (open until 1am). Tel: (0)54 994 7970 or email info@bungalowdubai.com. bungalowdubai.com

Hutong

All-you-can-eat dim sum sounds like the perfect way to spend Boxing Day – and Hutong is offering just that, with a free-flow of dim sum favourites paired with cocktails and Champagne. Expect a laidback vibe, with a live musician and saxophonist on hand.

Hutong, DIFC, Dec 26, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs298 food only, Dhs398 with wine, Dhs648 with Champagne. @hutongdubai

JA The Resort

Enjoy a Boxing Day barbecue at JA The Resort, from 6pm to 10pm. The Sports Cafe at the private marina will be firing up the barbecue smoker for brisket and slow-cooked beef ribs. All the sports action will be live on the big screens, and there’ll be darts tournaments and foosball table competitions.

The Sports Café, Private Marina, JA The Resort, Dec 26, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs160 for food only (special promotions on drinks), Dhs80 for kids aged six to 12, under 6 dine free. @jatheresort

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Get your friends and family together for a Boxing Day quiz at Jumeriah Golf Estates. The dinner buffet will feature all of your festive favourites, with drinks packages available.

The Ballroom, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dec 26, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs345 with house drinks, Dhs165 with soft drinks, Dhs95 ages five to 12. Email: jgedining@dubaigolf.com. @jumeirah.golf

Meliá Desert Palm

Rare will be hosting a traditional Boxing Day dinner, complete with turkey sandwiches, turkey curry and more festive fare. The early start makes it a great option for families, with dinner served from 4pm to 9pm on the Portico Terrace, with views of the live polo matches. Drinks packages are available.

Rare, Meliá Desert Palm, Al Awir Rd, Warisan, Dec 26 4pm to 9pm, Dhs180 for food only, Dhs90 for ages five to 12. @meliadesertpalmdubai

One Life Kitchen

If you’ve got room left for one last Christmas roast, then head to One Life Kitchen in the Dubai Design District. The Boxing Day sharing menu features roast rack of lamb, turducken with cranberry reduction, and roasted wagyu beef, along with all your favourite roasted vegetables and delicious desserts.

One Life Kitchen, Building 5, Dubai Design District, Dec 26, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs179 for two people sharing. @onelifedxb

The Pangolin

Catch up with friends and family while you watch live sports on the widescreen TVs at The Pangolin. The Sports City hotspot will be firing up the smoker on the terrace for a Boxing Day barbecue, priced at Dhs300 for barbecue and a bucket of six beers or a bottle of wine, or Dhs200 for the barbecue and soft drinks.

The Pangolin, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Dec 26, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs300 with 6 beers or a bottle of wine, Dhs200 with soft drinks. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com

Paros

View-blessed Paros in JLT will be hosting a laidback Boxing Day brunch in Dubai this year, with tunes by DJ Rain and a tempting festive feast.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dec 26, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs325 with house drinks, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with bubbles, Dhs795 with Champagne. @paros.dubai

Sho Cho

This promises to be a whole lot of fun. Dust yourself off and prepare for an epic eight-hour beach party at Sho Cho. For Dhs350, you’ll get beach access, brunch and an open bar, from 11am until 7pm. Tunes will come courtesy of @djkeza and @djmelyna.

Sho Cho, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Dec 26, 11am to 7pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)50 798 1869. @shochouae

Torno Subito The popular Torno Sabato brunch at Torno Subito will be hosting a Boxing Day edition at W Dubai – The Palm, with free-flowing drinks, inventive Italian cuisine, and live entertainment.