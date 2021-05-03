There’s always something fun to do in Dubai…

With new restaurants, gyms and fun things to do on the daily in Dubai, there’s always something new to try in this thriving city.

Here’s 8 new things to check out…

1. Enjoy date night at a cute new restaurant

If you’re looking for a new spot for date night, check out The Orangery which officially opens on Thursday, May 6. The new restaurant can be found next door to Phileas Fogg’s with indoor and outdoor seating and amazing golf course views. Dishes include burrata, beef tartare, fancy pizzas, BBQ tiger prawns and lamb ribs.

he Orangery, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, Dubai, opens Thursday, May 6. @theorangerydubai

2. Play tennis at Palm Jumeirah’s new gym and padel tennis club

A brand new gym and fitness facility with padel tennis courts has opened on Palm Jumeirah. It’s called Smash Padel & Fitness Club and you’ll be able to find it at the end of Palm Jumeirah’s popular fitness track, next to Golden Mile Building 1. If you’re not familiar with padel tennis, it’s a form of raquet sport. It’s usually played in doubles on an enclosed court which is roughly three quarters of the size of a normal tennis court. Whilst the scoring is the same as normal tennis, the balls are used with less pressure.

Smash, Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, open 6am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)58 527 6274. @smashonthepalm

3. Get a salon discount when you pamper your pooch

Dubai grooming and daycare centre, Dogwalk has teamed up with beautician Salon 971 to create the ultimate package for you and your pet. Throughout the month of May, whenever you book your pup in for a grooming session at Dogwalk, you’ll receive a voucher to use at Salon 971.

dogwalkonline.com / salon971.com

4. Check out a new burger restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ugly Burger (@ugly.burger)

Ugly Burger knows it’s more about the taste than the aesthetics when it comes to a jaw-dropping burger, and they’re not afraid to pile up the toppings on those bad boys. There are so many burger options to choose from, in beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetarian varieties, but we love the Nashville Fried chicken burger with cheese, coleslaw, red onions and lettuce. Ugly Burger recently opened a new branch at Dar Wasl Mall.

Ugly Burger, Dar Wasl Mall, 12pm til late. @ugly.burger

5. Eat a juicy steak

In the mood to get meaty? Check out ultra-cool new Australian restaurant, Hunter & Barrel. It just opened at Vida Emirates Hills, serving up signature smoky meat and barrel-aged craft beverages. If you’re looking for steak, it’s very reasonable, with prices starting at Dhs120 for a fillet steak which will come with a generous side of chunky chips. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Hunter & Barrel, Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai, open 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 0970. @hunterandbarreluae

6. Go glamping at this beautiful campsite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta)

Okay, this is in Hatta but if you fancy the drive it’s well worth it. Dubai Holding has just announced the launch of Hatta Dome Park – an exciting new glamping experience situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range and is a great spot for both families and friends alike.

For more information, head to visithatta.com

7. Relax with two-for-one massages all summer

With summer steaming our way, a relaxing spa day is at the front of our minds. And, it’s even more appealing when you can enjoy it with a discount. So grab your bestie and make your way to Away Spa at W Dubai – The Palm, who are offering residents a brilliant two-for-one deal on all of their 30, 60 and 90 minute massages all summer.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, two-for-one available May 1 until September 15. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

8. Visit a cute new cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No. FiftySeven Boutique Cafe (@no57cafe)

No.FiftySeven, the supper club turned Instagrammable cafe is known in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. In case you’re not familiar, the cute spot offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a host of delicious pastries on the daily. Now, a new venue has opened in That Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, so you can get all of those goodies right here in Dubai. Breakfast dishes include hash brown Benedict (the combo we’ve all been waiting for) and activated charcoal pancakes.

No.FiftySeven Boutique Cafe, That Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, opens April 29, 10am to 10pm. no57.co

Images: Social/provided