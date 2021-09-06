The position of Al Qana as a future foodie hub is further secured…

Set to launch ‘soon’ in the picture-postcard district of Rabdan, Abu Dhabi mega project, Al Qana includes an impressive line-up of entertainment and leisure venues.

We’ve been given the specs for the gigantic underwater world of The National Aquarium; we know about the marina; the VR and eSports hub, Pixxel: the skate park; the 15-screen Cinemacity movie theatre; the adventuretainment complex, Adrenark; we’ve even been given a few basic details about the mysterious Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub, but it’s the food and beverage concepts that really getting the juices flowing in the emirate’s culinary connoisseurs.

The first round of announcements included a caffeinated quartet of home-grown cafes and roasteries — Cartel Coffee Roasters, Joud Café, Notorious Café and Space Café.

And today we’ve had six new names thrown into the gastro-pot — Grand Beirut, Wing It, Pinky Fish, Otoro, Oii, and Mado.

Grand Beirut

This will be the fourth UAE outlet of the popular Lebanese restaurant chain owned and operate by MBT Restaurant Management. The group has had a busy year, with new concepts Beirut Sur Mer and Raclette opening on Saadiyat Island to grand appraisal. The brand reputation for authenticity and consistency makes this announcement worth getting very excited about.

Otoro

Set to offer a modern Japanese dining experience, Otoro’s (the name comes from a prized cut of tuna) menu will feature ‘quirky sushi’, Japanese wagyu steaks and a collection of sharing style dishes.

Mado

With a collection of branches across the UAE, this seventh outlet of the purveyor of fine Turkish cuisine marks the first Abu Dhabi location. They’re known for their signature Kahramanmaras ice cream (made from goats milk), koftas, kebabs and Turkish ravioli.

Oii

Describing the cuisine at this restaurant, Ayesha Al Mansoori, founder and CEO at Oii said: “Al Qana’s unique blend of modernity and tradition makes it the ideal fit to introduce our Mediterranean fine dining concept which adds a signature contemporary twist to traditional recipes passed down from generations”.

Pinky Fish

Yet another concept from MBT Restaurant Management, this seafood focused diner promises a “unique signature interactive tableside experiences”. We don’t know for sure, but from the whispers we’ve heard, it sounds like this menu will have a Mediterranean flavour. Could we see plateless servings of paellea, like a sort of European version of the Dampa serving ritual? We can’t wait to find out.

Wing It

We don’t have much information on Wing It, but we presume it will sell chicken wings or there’s a massive wasted opportunity there. We’re also told the menu will include kebabs, wraps, and fries — so it sounds like a neat little fast food stop for those in search of the quicker, less fussy bite.

Speaking about how this new development fits into Abu Dhabi’s future, Stuart Gissing, General Manager at Al Qana said: “For the second year in a row, Abu Dhabi has been named ‘the most livable city in the region’; the new ranking results from the Government’s continued social and economic development and successful response to the challenges of the pandemic. Al Qana’s holistic concept will be critical in sustaining Abu Dhabi’s vision of providing a high standard of living to all residents and visitors.”

Images: Provided