Immerse yourself in art at Infinity des Lumières

When: Open daily (timings below)

This immersive digital space is said to be the biggest and most advanced in the GCC and is one you have to visit whether you’re an art lover or not. At the moment, you can catch three exhibitions: Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse – which bring over 400 masterpieces to life. Verse is located in a separate space – so don’t miss it.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai. Sun to Wed 10am to 9pm, Thur to Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 887 8868. infinitylumieres.com

Go see AR Rahman’s Firdaus Orchestra at Expo 2020 Dubai

When: October 23

Where: Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai is packed with plenty of performances and one you don’t want to miss is Firdaus Orchestra – an all-women ensemble formed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The inaugural event will take place at 7pm on October 23 at the Jubilee Stage. If you’re busy on this day, don’t worry there are five more performances after opening night taking place.

Read more here.

AR Rahman and Firdaus Orchestra, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. October 23. expo2020dubai.com

Soak in some art at Tashkeel

Where: Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1

When: Until October 26

This exhibition titled Made in Tashkeel 2021 – Al Fahidi celebrates the skill, knowledge and spirit of the artists and designers that make up the Tashkeel community. The event offers up a glimpse into the diversity of visual arts practice in Dubai today. All the works on display have been made, in whole or in part, using Tashkeel’s specialist facilities and/or in its artist studios.

Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio tashkeel.org

Take a stained glass art workshop

Where: Âme Artistic Studio, Alserkal Avenue

When: October 21

Want to add some self-made works of art to your home? Take this stained glass workshop at Âme Artistic Studio. This two-hour session will teach you the skills you need to create a beautiful stained glass work of art. It is open to anyone above the age of six. It will cost you Dhs175 (materials included).

Read more here and book your spot.

Âme Artistic Studio, Warehouse 81, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Oct 21, 4pm to 6pm. Dhs175. amestudiouae.com

Watch a National Theatre Live show at Courtyard Playhouse

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

When: October 21 and 22

Skylight by David Hare is being broadcast live from the West End by National Theatre Live at Courtyard Playhouse. On a bitterly cold London evening, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis (Carey Mulligan) receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant (Bill Nighy), a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died. As the evening progresses, the two try to rekindle their relationship only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.

Book here.