Culture guide: Art exhibitions, performances and more to check out from Oct 21 to 23
Add a splash of culture to your long weekend…
Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming long weekend? Does it include trying out a new brunch in Dubai, heading to Expo 2020 Dubai for some family time or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?
Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some performances, take part in a workshop or visit an art exhibition.
Here are 6 great cultural things to do over the long weekend
Immerse yourself in art at Infinity des Lumières
When: Open daily (timings below)
This immersive digital space is said to be the biggest and most advanced in the GCC and is one you have to visit whether you’re an art lover or not. At the moment, you can catch three exhibitions: Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse – which bring over 400 masterpieces to life. Verse is located in a separate space – so don’t miss it.
Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai. Sun to Wed 10am to 9pm, Thur to Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 887 8868. infinitylumieres.com
Go see AR Rahman’s Firdaus Orchestra at Expo 2020 Dubai
When: October 23
Where: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai is packed with plenty of performances and one you don’t want to miss is Firdaus Orchestra – an all-women ensemble formed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The inaugural event will take place at 7pm on October 23 at the Jubilee Stage. If you’re busy on this day, don’t worry there are five more performances after opening night taking place.
AR Rahman and Firdaus Orchestra, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. October 23. expo2020dubai.com
Soak in some art at Tashkeel
Where: Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1
When: Until October 26
This exhibition titled Made in Tashkeel 2021 – Al Fahidi celebrates the skill, knowledge and spirit of the artists and designers that make up the Tashkeel community. The event offers up a glimpse into the diversity of visual arts practice in Dubai today. All the works on display have been made, in whole or in part, using Tashkeel’s specialist facilities and/or in its artist studios.
Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio tashkeel.org
Take a stained glass art workshop
Where: Âme Artistic Studio, Alserkal Avenue
When: October 21
Want to add some self-made works of art to your home? Take this stained glass workshop at Âme Artistic Studio. This two-hour session will teach you the skills you need to create a beautiful stained glass work of art. It is open to anyone above the age of six. It will cost you Dhs175 (materials included).
Âme Artistic Studio, Warehouse 81, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Oct 21, 4pm to 6pm. Dhs175. amestudiouae.com
Watch a National Theatre Live show at Courtyard Playhouse
Where: Courtyard Playhouse
When: October 21 and 22
Skylight by David Hare is being broadcast live from the West End by National Theatre Live at Courtyard Playhouse. On a bitterly cold London evening, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis (Carey Mulligan) receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant (Bill Nighy), a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died. As the evening progresses, the two try to rekindle their relationship only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.
Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com
Immerse yourself in The World of Banksy
Where: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates
When: Open daily, 10am to 10pm (until December 31)
Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world and this exhibition features 120 unique Banksy reproductions. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12.
The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. Dhs75 per adult, Dhs45 per child. Tel: (0)4 234 1029.@theworldofbanksydubai
