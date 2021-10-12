It’s a three day weekend…

We’re always excited for the weekend, but today theres even more reason to be buzzing as tomorrow marks the start of a three day weekend. Whether you plan to get active, party it up or spend it lazing at the beach, there’s always something to do in Dubai.

Here’s our pick of 12 brilliant things to do for the long weekend…

Thursday, October 21

Celebrate the launch of Ain Dubai

From 2pm on Thursday October 21, the World’s Tallest Observation Wheel, Ain Dubai, will open to the public. Tickets are sold out on Thursday and Friday, but there are still some available from Saturday, October 23 onwards. Visitors to Ain Dubai plaza on Thursday can enjoy a host of fun, free, family-friendly entertainment, along with no less than 12 food trucks. From 8pm onwards, DJ Dany Neville will be playing to the crowd, and from 8.30pm there will be a huge laser and drone display, as well as fireworks.

Ain Dubai Plaza, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Thursday, October 21, 2pm onwards. aindubai.com

Check out a chic new restaurant

Chic fine dining restaurant Caviar Kaspia has finally opened its doors in DIFC. The original restaurant in Paris is known as a favourite amongst A-list celebrities, including Jay Z, Beyoncé, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, the Dubai outpost has barely been open a week, and already welcomed the Crown Prince for a special lunch visit. The restaurant is famed for its signature dishes and a selection of the finest caviar is available.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @caviarkaspiadxb

See the Ain Dubai fireworks from a one-off pool party

One of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs, Bla Bla, sits directly opposite Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai. To celebrate the launch of the ‘Dubai Eye’ Bla Bla is throwing a one-off evening pool party on Thursday, October 21. From 8pm until 11pm, you can enjoy unlimited house drinks, plus a sun bed and towel for Dhs250. Alternatively, you could book a private cabana or seating on the deck with a Dhs5,000 minimum spend.

Bla Bla, The Beach Opposite JBR, Dubai, Thursday October 21 from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

Enjoy a dreamy beach day and lunch

Ula is the chic new Mediterranean beach bar that just opened by the infinity pool at Dukes, The Palm. On weekdays passes are priced at Dh100 with Dhs50 redeemable on food and beverages, and on weekends passes are priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. Redeem yours on lunch a bite to eat at Ula, such as tapas, fresh salads such as burrata, or chicken or beef gyros.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Friday, October 22

Tuck into an all-you-can-eat breakfast

Start the day off right with a long, leisurely breakfast. Head to Bounty Beets which offers unlimited breakfast dishes, plus tea, coffee and juices for Dhs99 every Friday and Saturday. Dishes include açai bowls, avocado toast, stuffed zucchini taco shells and even a breakfast pizza.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to noon, Dhs99, reservation required. Tel: (04) 399 4141. bountybeetsdubai.com

Play padel tennis at a cool new wellness centre

California-style wellness studio Matcha Club just opened in Al Quoz, offering yoga sessions, a soon-to-open cafe, and one of the city’s most up and coming popular sports – padel tennis (it’s very similar to regular tennis with a bit of squash thrown in). Padel courts cost Dhs400 for 90-minute sessions (based on four people playing). Packages are available, including 10 sessions for Dhs900, or 20 sessions for Dhs1,600.

Matcha Club, Al Quoz 3, Dubai from 6.30pm. Book yoga and padel courts via Playtomic:bit.ly/3kWqEe1. @matchadxb

This luxe beach club celebrates a special rose

When it comes to beach clubs and pool days in Dubai, Drift Beach is forever a popular choice. Head there to soak up the sun on Friday, October when Drift is hosting a special day to celebrate one of its most popular rose brands, with live entertainment and giveaways.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, 9am to 8pm Sunday to Tuesdays, Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 11pm, access is Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Glamp under the stars

There’s no better time than the long weekend to swap the hustle and bustle of the city in favour of glamping under the stars in some of the UAE’s natural landscapes. Opt for Glamper by bnbme holiday homes. How does it work? Well, it’s simple. Guests have to pick a location and accommodation of their choice and pack their bags and Glamper by bnbme will handle the rest. Your options include mountain, beach, desert, wadi or mangroves. Your glamping site will come with a portable bathroom, kitchen and more to make their experience comfortable. For an additional charge, take on the dunes in a buggy, bake a pizza, enjoy a movie with popcorn, stargaze and more. Book here.

Glamper by bnbme. Prices start from Dhs800 per night. Tel: (800) 26263. glamperbybnbme.com

Saturday, October 23

Go paddle boarding at sunrise

There really is something special about starting the day with a sunrise paddle boarding session. Head to Riva Beach on the Palm Jumeirah where Ignite Water Sports offers an hour paddle boarding for Dhs75 per person, or Dhs240 for four people. It’s best to get there around 6am to make the most of the spectacular sunrise. We promise the early start is worth it.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Residences, Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs75 for one hour paddle boarding. Tel: (0)52 249 5311. ignitewatersports.com

Soak in Oktoberfest-style vibes at Brew Garden

Brew Garden returns to Grand Hyatt Dubai for a limited time from October 21 to November 6 (every Thursday, Friday and Sat). Enjoy alfresco vibes and dine on wooden picnic tables and benches out on the lawn adorned with fairy lights. The German carte-la-menu features veal schnitzel, curry wurst sausages, roast knuckle and more. For drinks, there’s a wide range of hops poured by the litre. Advance booking is recommended.

Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 317 1234. hyatt.com

Toast to the sunset at a gorgeous beach bar

Step into the Mediterranean when you visit Fish Beach Taverna, from the paved flooring to the blue and white hues of the open-air restaurant. It serves ‘an Aegean menu of Turkish and Greek cuisine’ with lots of fresh dishes on the menu. Dine or enjoy drinks at cute white tables on the beach with fairy lights twinkling above you.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Expo 2020 special:

Firdaus Orchestra – an all-women ensemble formed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman – is performing at Expo 2020 on the Jubilee Stage at 7pm on October 23. AR Rahman is the celebrated Bollywood and Hollywood composer who created the soundtrack for hit film Slumdog Millionaire so we are expecting a rousing performance from the orchestra.

