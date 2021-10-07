Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the upcoming weekend? Does it include tucking into a delicious breakfast, heading to Expo 2020 Dubai for some family time or watching the latest movies at the cinema?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out a performance, take part in a workshop or visit an art exhibition.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend

See Alice in Wonderland onboard the QE2

When: October 7 and 9

Join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole on board the QE2 in October. All the characters are there too including the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and of course the evil Queen of Hearts. Expect a fantastical tale of riddles and rhymes and of course, adventure. Prices start from Dhs96 and seats are selling fast.

Purchase your tickets here. (Tickets for Friday are sold out)

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Attend an art event at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

When: October 7

Head to this cool artsy hotel in Downtown Dubai for the launch of GalloireX. You will see eight new works of art by highly collected US contemporary street artist Seek One. The artist will be there in person for a meet and greet and you will even have the chance to purchase his works. Feeling lucky? You stand a chance to win one of three hand-finished limited edition prints personally signed by the artist himself. The event begins at 7pm.

Limited places available so make sure you RSVP here.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 210 2213. @galloirex

Transport yourself to Paris at Expo 2020 Dubai

When: Until November 1

Notre-Dame de Paris, or Notre-Dame as it is more simply known, is a medieval Catholic cathedral on the Île de la Cité in the 4th arrondissement of Paris. The cathedral is considered to be one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture and if you visit the France Pavilion, you can experience a virtual immersion into the history of this famous cathedral. The augmented reality technology, developed by Histovery, will take visitors through the cathedral’s construction, the restoration work being undertaken after the fire in April 2019 and much more.

France Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. Until November 1, daily 10am. @FranceDubai2020 expo2020dubai.com

Soak in some art at Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde

When: Until December 23

Located at the popular cultural district, Alserkal Avenue, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde is exhibiting creations by Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan. Titled The Eternal Return of the Same, the exhibits deepen AlDowayan’s nuanced interrogation of women’s shifting status within a metamorphosing Saudi society. While the exhibition may provide a moment of reflection on the need for reckoning, it also bears AlDowayan’s hallmark critical assessment of a world rife with inequity and uncertainty.

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Unit 17, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 5052. ivde.net

Take a painting masterclass at the Theatre of Digital Art

When: Every Saturday, 4pm to 7pm.

Theatre of Digital Art is a great place to visit if you want to immerse yourself in art by some of the greatest painters of all time. But, it is also a spot to explore your very own creativity. Adult art workshops take place here every Saturday from 4pm to 7pm where you will learn the basics of the acrylic painting technique led by an experienced teacher. Beginners are also welcomed and you will walk away with your very own masterpiece. Included in the cost are complimentary unlimited drinks, snacks and all the art materials you need.

Purchase your tickets here.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

