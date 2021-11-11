Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include roughing it out at Tough Mudder in Hatta, trying rooftop karting or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and watch some music performances or visit an art exhibition.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do over the weekend

Sing along with Abba on the QE2

When: November 11 and 12 (few tickets left)

Where: Theatre by QE2

A huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai taking place onboard the QE2 ship. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits. Smash hits such as Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen will have you singing and dancing along as you get taken on a trip down memory lane.

Tickets are priced from Dhs135 and are available on Platinumlist.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Listen to popular Arabic pop stars at Expo 2020 Dubai

When: November 12

Where: Expo 2020 Dubai

The ‘world’s greatest show’ is bringing two top Arab superstars – Queen of Arabic pop Nancy Ajram and Arab superstar Ragheb Alama to the Expo 2020 stage. The popular Arab singers will co-headline the second Infinite Nights show on Friday, November 12. Arrive early to nab a seat, or watch the show on outdoor big screens at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Jubilee Park or you can watch the live stream on Expo TV here.

Free to watch, but arrive on time to nab a spot.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. expo2020dubai.com

Soak in the ‘constructions’ at Lawrie Shabibi

When: Until November 24

Where: Lawrie Shabibi

Cardinal Points is an exhibition by French-Iraqi artist Mehdi Moutashar. He spent most of his artistic life in France but never lost sight of his innate Iraqi, Babylonian and Islamic art influences. The exhibition’s centrepiece is Trois angles à 135° (Three Angles at 135°) nicknamed by the artist as ‘The Spider’. The large scale work of art is made up of 100s of wooden blocks accented with blue in reference to the architectural traditions of Mesopotamia. The artist doesn’t think of the creation as a sculpture or installation, but a construction. His other works include wall-based art that have been combined to form energetic geometric compositions.

Free to visit.

Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 21, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel (0)4 346 9906. @lawrieshabibi

Watch a cinematic movie screening at KAVE

When: November 12

Where: KAVE – The Story of Things, Alserkal Avenue

Head to KAVE at Alserkal Avenue to watch Samsara. The non-narrative documentary film was completed over a period of five years and has been shot in over 25 different countries. The movie explores the wonders of our world from the mundane to the miraculous, shedding light on spirituality, humanity and the creative experience. KAVE has used a special sound system that will allow you to immerse yourself entirely in the glories of the world.

Tickets cost Dhs25 per person. Purchase your tickets here.

Kave – The Story of Things, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Visit the Marketplace at Dubai Design Week

When: November 12 and 13

Where: Dubai Design District (d3)

The Dubai Design Week Marketplace is a weekend-long retail experience at Dubai Design District (d3). Visitors will be able to meet the region’s artisans, creatives and small businesses offering up a number of handcrafted, and unique goods. There will be plenty of food as well from across the world to suit everyone’s tastes from doughnuts to cruffins, West African vegan food and Mattar Farm meats, French cheeses and Taiwanese teas. There are also 30+ workshops taking place which you can book yourself in for here. There is a small fee for the workshops but it’s only for the materials that you will use. And of course, there’s plenty of art to soak in as well.

Dubai Design Week is free to attend.

Dubai Design Week, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai. Marketplace from Nov 12 and 13 from 10am to 9pm. dubaidesignweek.ae

