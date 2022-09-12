Looking for ways to kickstart the month of October?

If you’re wondering how to spend your Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we’ve handpicked a selection of the biggest and best happenings in Dubai. This weekend’s lineup includes live music, wellness days, free coffee, new brunches, and the return of Expo City.

Here is our list of 12 marvellous things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 30

Treat yourself to a Friday lunch away from your desk at Roobaru

Dreaming of butter chicken? This sumptuous Pan-Indian restaurant located in Downtown Dubai have launched a business lunch menu on weekdays from 12pm to 3pm. Indulge in Indian delights such as the Sharjah Sambusa (a cheddar cheese & onion samosa, with sweet yoghurt, date & tamarind chutney, topped with Chips Oman) or Aslam’s Chicken (old Delhi style chicken tikka in a buttery kebab dressing served on Chota naan). This affordable yet delicious lunch time menu starts from Dhs69 fo two courses or Dhs79 for three courses and is available for delivery or dine-in.

Roobaru Restaurant, DT1 Residential Tower, Burj Khalifa Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Two courses Dhs69 or three courses Dhs79. 12pm to 3pm. Tel:(0)54 776 6384. @roobaru.me

Cocktail festival at Papa Dubai

Two of the World’s 50 Best Bars, The Clumsies and Baba Au Rum, are putting on a cocktail festival at Papa Dubai in Business Bay. Bar hop between the nine incredible bars under one-roof and decide which world-class cocktails tickle your fancy. Complement with a range of tasty bites to share including sushi, wagyu sliders, and tuna tacos. Entry to the cocktail festival includes two cocktails for Dhs99.

Papa Dubai, Atrium Level 3, Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, Dubai. Friday, September 30. 5pm to 1am. Tel:(0)52 203 3434. @papadubaiofficial

Beirut nightclub BO18.DXB celebrates turning one

To celebrate one year since it opened its doors, B018.DXB is going big this Friday with a line up of incredible local and international DJs including world-renowned Austrian electro duo HVOB. Get lost in music from 10pm onwards at this Media One underground club experience.

BO18.DXB, Floor 42, Media One Hotel, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 423 0018. Open from 10pm. @b018.dxb

See in the new season with live music at Carine

Award-winning restaurant by Chef Izu Ani, Carine, is celebrating the start of the cooler season with live music every weekend from 8pm. Every Friday, DJ Simon Turner will provide the vibrant atmosphere, guests can choose to sit in the bistro-style restaurant or on the enclosed terrace. On Saturday evenings, the French restaurant will entertain guests with belting tunes from La Loop Duo while diners get stuck in to signature dishes like grilled tiger prawns, lobster salad with Yuzu dressing, seafood risotto, and beef fillet with Bordelaise sauce and truffle mashed potatoes.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Dubai. Friday and Saturday from 8pm. Tel:(0)4 417 9885. @carine.ae

Saturday, October 1

Visit the grand reopening of Expo City Dubai

The moment we’ve all been waiting for… Expo City Dubai is officially reopening its doors this weekend, Saturday, October 1. Attractions such as Al Wasl Plaza, the Women’s Pavilion, Vision Pavilion, and Garden in the Sky will reopen to the public. There will be a one-day Dhs120 attractions pass where visitors can enjoy all of the attraction’s flagship pavilions, children aged 12 and under and people of determination can enter for free.

Expo City Dubai. Saturday, October 1. Monday to Sunday 10am to 6pm. Dhs120 for one day pass. expocitydubai.com

Check out the Prix Pictet photography exhibition at Alserkal Avenue

Art lovers, you won’t want to want to miss this powerful photography exhibition at Alserkal Avenue. The Prix Pictet is one of the most celebrated art competitions in the world harnessing the power of photography. On international tour until summer 2023, the Fire exhibition is currently on display to the public at Alserkal Avenue until Sunday, October 16. The exhibition shows the competition’s shortlisted works from 13 photographers including Lebanese photographers Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige.

Alserkal Avenue, Street 17, A1 Space, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai. September 30 to October 16. 10am to 7pm. Free admission. prixpictet.com / alserkal.online

Try the seasonal new menu at Michelin guide restaurant Pierre TT’s

Overlooking Dubai Creek, this French bistro-style restaurant is a perfect spot for a night of delectable cuisine. With a new menu of seasonal dishes, Chef Pierre Gagnaire is inviting guests to indulge in an array of French delicacies such as sardine rillettes and squid ink crystals topped with fresh coriander; pan-fried squid rings with black garlic butter sauce, grilled mushroom duxelles and rocket leaves; or the Crunchy Amadai with tomato and lemongrass preserves. Ooh la la *chef’s kiss*. Pierre TT, Promenade Level, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 701 1199. pierresdubai.com

Celebrate International Coffee Day with free coffee at One Life

This trendy D3 café is celebrating International Coffee Day by giving guests a free coffee with every breakfast dish. And it’s not just any cup of coffee, One Life roast their coffee on-site for the perfect cup accompanied by a hearty breakfast. What to eat? From stuffed criossants to pitaya smoothie bowls, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

One Life, Building 5, Dubai Design District and One Life, Hive JVC. 8am to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 513 4727. onelifedxb.com

Surf and turf brunch at Mezzerie

New month, new brunch. Mezzerie at Waldorf Astoria has launched a surf and turf style brunch on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm. Enjoy three hours of live entertainment, unlimited drinks and delicious food from the Japanese counter, charcoal grilled tomahawks, and dessert trolley. Don’t worry about finding a babysitter as children will get complimentary access to the hotel’s kids’ club with arts and crafts, construction games, and more.

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Children aged 10 to 14 Dhs198. hilton.com

Sunday, October 2

Bottomless breakfast brunch at Social Company

If you’re more an early riser, Social Company has the perfect brunch for you. For Dhs145, guests can indulge in five dishes from the brunch menu including Turkish eggs, chicken & waffles, and braised beef Benedict alongside two-hours of free flowing Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, or Bellinis. PS. you can bring along your four-legged friend as Social Company is pup-friendly.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens Dubai. 11am to 4pm. Dhs145. jumeirah.com

Experience a Wim Hof wellness day with Energy Camp

Have you ever wondered how long you would last in an ice bath? Hyatt Centric Jumeirah in La Mer is collaborating with Dubai-based fitness hub, Energy Camp, to bring a Wim Hof inspired wellness day to Dubai. The Reboot, Recharge, Relax sessions is taking place this Sunday, October 2 from 10am to 1pm. Energy Camp’s expert coaches will provide guided Wim Hof Method breath work and ice bath sessions followed by a pool day and lunch at Chef Izu‘s latest opening, Eunoia by Carine.

Reboot, Recharge, Relax. Sunday, October 2. 10am to 1pm. Dhs570. The Terrace Suite, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, La Mer, Dubai. Limited availability. Book: energycamp.ae

Get your roast dinner fix at Logs and Embers

Craving a typical British roast this weekend? Well, as typical as you can get on the beach. Logs and Embers, located on Club Vista Mare, is serving up a three-course menu every Sunday for Dhs134. To start, choose between dynamite shrimp, pulled beef croquettes, or soup followed by chicken, beef, or slow-cooked lamb roast.

Logs and Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Every Sunday from 12pm to 10pm. 3 courses for Dhs134. Tel:(0)52 109 6802. logsnembers.com

