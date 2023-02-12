Found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like watching a movie under the stars at Expo, the reopening of Bab Al Shams desert hotel, a new celebrity chef-led restaurant, the spectacular Sharjah light festival, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 10

Check-in to Bab Al Shams

After closing to the public in May last year, the gorgeous Dubai desert resort reopens this Friday. While maintaining the resort’s dreamy desert and equestrian identity, the aesthetic has been completely renewed, with new experiences, entertainment, and restaurants. Be one of the first to check in and check it out.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, rates from Dhs1,500, reopening February 10, 2023. Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

Party in the sky with Will.I.Am

We’ve got a feeling, that this is going to be a good night…Pop sensation Will.I.Am, one-quarter of the iconic noughties music group Black Eyed Peas, will be performing in Dubai for one night only. He will be heading to Privilege in the SLS Hotel on Friday. Doors open at 11pm and tickets start from Dhs300 including a welcome drink.

Will.i.am at Privilege, SLS Dubai, Friday, Feb 10, doors open at 11pm, tickets from Dhs300 inclusive of one drink (available at the door). Tel: (0)4 607 0737 @privilegedubai

Watch a movie under the stars at Expo City

For a limited time only, Expo City has teamed up with VOX Cinemas so you can catch your favourite flick at Jubilee Park with family (including your pet) and friends. The experience runs from February 10 to 18 and two movies will be screened daily: 6.30pm and 8.30pm. This weekend you can watch Toy Story and Black Panther on Friday; Finding Nemo and Black pather: Wakanda Forever on Saturday; and Luca and, Julie and Julia on Sunday. The cinema is free for all on a first come first serve basis, there will be popcorn and hotdogs to keep you fueled, but make sure to take a blanket to keep warm.

Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai. February 10 to 18. 6.30pm and 8.30pm daily. @expocitydubai

Celebrate the opening of Atlantis The Royal

Set within the grounds of Atlantis The Royal overlooking the gardens and fountain, Milos is one of eight celebrity chef-led restaurants opening on February 10 within the new hotel. At the helm of the new Greek Mediterranean restaurant, Milos, is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality. Every dish from the freshly caught fish and Greek wild oysters to the ceviches and tzatziki are presented in their purest form, with ingredients promising the freshest of flavours.

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, opening February 10. 12pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 462 555. atlantis.com

Saturday, February 11

Let’s go fly a kite with Hermès

Celebrate the lightness of Hermès silk scarves at Dubai Sunset Beach, where there will be workshops, a flying school, a kite contest, and other surprises hosted by the fashion house during this free-to-attend festival. Learn how to make your own kite, practice flying in the sky, and reach for the skies with a flying contest, before enjoying the sunset with a live band and DJ.

Hermès Kite Festival, Sunset Beach View, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. February 10 to 12. 12pm to 8pm. Free entry. hermes.com

Catch some epic endurance racing at Dubai Autodrome

Former F1 driver Paul Di Resta will be racing at Dubai Autodrome this Saturday as part of the Asian Le Mans Series. Set to be the biggest grid to date, the four-hour challenges will see 48 entries across three categories competing to qualify for the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans. The first race kicks off at 3pm on Saturday and the second race at 3pm on Sunday, for a mix of day and night racing. The action-packed weekend will be fun for all the family with incredible views from the Apex Garden, as well as food trucks and a giant screen.

Asian Le Mans Series, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12. 3pm. Register attendance – dubaiautodrome.ae

Get into the groove at Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Honeycomb Hi-Fi will be hosting Japanese DJ Koco who will be showing off his skills at the listening bar on Friday and Saturday. The lineup for both days starts at 9pm, guests can enjoy an amazing night filled with world-class DJs, high-fidelity sound, and amazing food and drinks. The first seating from 9pm to 10:30pm requires no minimum spend. For those seeking a more immersive experience, the 2nd and 3rd seatings from 10:30pm to 1:30am have a minimum spend of Dhs450 per person for indoors and Dhs350 per person for the terrace.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown, Feb 10 and 11, 7.30pm to 3am. Dhs450 minimum spend per person indoors, Dhs350 minimum spend per person terrace. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Attend an early-night disco rave

For those who love music but love their sleep more…This Saturday, Together Again is taking over the Backroom at Bla Bla, for an (early) night of glitter house and disco. Starting from 6pm, old-school ravers can expect tunes like Josh Wink, higher state of consciousness; Smooth, promised land; and Awesome 3, don’t go. Tickets are priced at Dhs50 inclusive of one welcome drink.

Together Again, The Backroom, Bla Bla, JBR Dubai. Saturday, 11 February 6pm to 10pm. Dhs50 entry and welcome drink, facebook.com/groups

Sunday, February 12

Get your fix of Bread Ahead’s famous doughnuts

Cult Expo bakery Bread Ahead from Borough Market in London has opened its first permanent branch in Mall of The Emirates. Expect all your faves from chocolate-filled to blackcurrant cheesecake filled and more. Further inside you are greeted by brownies, chocolate chip cookies, carrot cake, and the most delectable sourdough pizzas.

Bread Ahead, Level 1, Mall of The Emirates, opens on Wed, Feb 7 2023. @breadaheaduae

Try out a new Sunday brunch

Situated on the 12th floor of the Address Fountain Views, the new August brunch will be available every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Packages start from Dhs320 for soft drinks, Dhs420 for house, and Dhs520 for premium. With live music by the resident DJ, guests can sit back, relax, and spend time with their families and friends while tucking into a selection of delicious dishes including oysters, zucchini carpaccio, chicken souvlaki, beetroot risotto, Argentinian ribeye, and a dessert platter.

August, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai. Sundays, 1pm to 5pm. Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 for house, Dhs520 premium. addresshotels.com

Watch a spectacular display at Sharjah Light Festival

The colourful Sharjah Light Festival returns for its 12th edition this month, from February 8 to 19. Watch exquisite displays of light, Islamic art, colours, and music at iconic landmarks including Al Noor Mosque, Al Rafisah Dam, Sharjah Mosque, University City Hall, and more. Visitors can also head to the Light Village to enjoy food and entertainment with friends and family.

Sharjah Light Festival, Sharjah. February 8 to 19. sharjahlightfestival.ae

Make the most of the gorgeous Dubai sunshine

End the weekend in style with sundowners and gorgeous views, as palapa-style beach bar Caña by Tamoka presents Místico – a special setup with guest DJs, exciting rituals including fire dancers, and more. Místico presents a line-up of three DJs per day, starting from 12pm till late every Sunday. This Sunday, guests will be able to see ARIINA, a hypnotic techno producer and DJ from Kyrgyzstan, supported by DJ Dipole and DJ Jordan Tyler.

Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, JBR, Dubai, Sunday, 12pm to 10pm. tamokadubai.com

