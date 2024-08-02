Here’s your must-read guide to the city’s biggest news stories…

In a fast-paced city like Dubai, keeping up with all the city’s happenings and latest news can be hard. This is why we’re bringing you the week in review: a short, digestible overview of the week’s biggest news announcements, trending stories and top happenings.

From rules for commercial gaming to the UAE lottery, petrol prices, new salik gates and more…

Here are the top news stories from Dubai this week…

UAE publishes rules for commercial gaming

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) was established in the UAE back in September 2023 to regulate commercial gaming in the Emirates. This week, more details of the role of the GCGRA have been unveiled, with the introduction of the regulator’s website, gcgra.gov.ae. It comes alongside the announcement of its first licensee, The Game LLC, which will operate the UAE lottery. But while the UAE lottery is the first initiative licensed by the GCGRA, it’s not expected to be the last.

ICP has announced a two-month grace period for UAE residents with visa overstay fines

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenships, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has announced a two-month grace period for UAE residents with visa overstay fines to “regularise their status” starting September 1, 2024. Violators can correct their visa status, transfer to a new sponsor, or leave the country without facing penalties or fines. Those with expired visas can leave the country between September 1, 2024 and October, 31, 2024 to get their existing fines waived without receiving a “no-entry” stamp.

UAE announces increase in petrol prices for August 2024

If you drive a vehicle, you may know by now that fuel prices in the UAE have increased for August 2024. From August 1, 2024, Super 98 will now be priced at Dhs3.05 per litre and Special 95 to Dhs2.93 per litre. The cost of Diesel will also increase in August 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.95 per litre.

Two new Salik toll gates to open in Dubai

There will be two new Salik toll gates on the Dubai roads as of November 2024 bringing the total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to 10. The new Salik roads in Dubai will be the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and the second in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street. And as of June 2024, Salik has updated their rules. You can read about the new Salik toll gate rules and regulations here.

New Dubai bridge to improve traffic around Mall of the Emirates

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the construction of a new single-lane, 300-metre bridge directly connecting Sheikh Zayed Road (from Abu Dhabi and Jebel Ali direction). It’s set to cut traffic congestion and dramatically reduce travel time from 10 minutes to just one minute. The current ramp at the Umm Suqeim intersection will also be widened, reducing travel time by almost half. The Dhs165 million road project also includes improvements to pedestrian and cycling lanes.

Dubai welcomes over 9.3 million international visitors in the first half of 2024

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE took to X (previously, Twitter) to state that Dubai set new tourism records in the first half of 2024 welcoming over 9.3 million international overnight visitors. It marks a nine per cent increase as compared to the same period last year. Well done, Dubai!

Dubai news bites from last week: UAE President calls on citizens and residents to uphold principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding, Dubai launches landmark Dhs105 million mental health framework, Dubai to introduce silent radars, UAE wins bid to host COSPAR 2028, Dubai to get 636 new buses in Dhs1.1billion RTA deal, UAE astronomer predicts Ramadan 2025 dates and UAE astronomer predicts the start of better weather.

