Dubai school fees to get cheaper with KHDA’s new strategy

It was announced during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, by Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of KHDA, that the KHDA has created a new strategy to deal with rising fees. See more info here.

Driverless taxis are now on Dubai roads as a trial

Dubai residents, you may spot some driverless taxis on the roads of Dubai as you’re popping out to the mall or on your commute to work. These robotaxis are currently in a trial period ahead of their launch in 2026 and are being tested across various places in Dubai including the streets of Jumeirah. Read more here.

UAE schools confirm extended 4-week winter break for 2025–26

From December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026, students will enjoy a full four weeks off, up from the usual three. Read more here.

There’s a new UAE visa requirement

Visitors applying for a UAE visa are now required to include the outer cover page of their passport in the application. The update has already been rolled out across Amer centres and travel agencies, meaning travellers who miss this step risk having their application rejected. See all info here.

Etihad announces direct flights to Mallorca

Set to launch on June 12, 2026, the thrice-weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Palma de Mallorca is a milestone move from the UAE’s national carrier, and becomes the only direct air route between the island and Asia. See there info here.

Dubai drainage project has been approved

Dubai is digging deep, literally, with its latest drainage project designed to handle storms not just today, but for the next century. After last year’s heavy rains exposed the city’s limits, this bold Dubai drainage project is now full steam ahead. Read all about it here.

New opening announcements in the UAE

Mandarin Oriental to open its first golf resort in Dubai

Big UAE news for golfers. Mandarin Oriental has announced its going to open its third property in Dubai and it’s going to be a new concept for the brand. Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, will be the Group’s first dedicated golf resort with branded residences Opening in 2030, the resort will be within the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Next Chapter. It’s not just for golf enthusiasts though, it will also place a strong focus on wellness for both guests and resident owners, creating a sanctuary where space, wellbeing and nature meet. See more here.

Abu Dhabi to welcome its first floating hotel

Known as the Orchid Overnight Superyacht, this unique hotel looks more like a modern superyacht than a traditional boat. Guests will find multiple rooms, a rooftop terrace, and a selection of VIP and royal suites. The design focuses on comfort and style, giving visitors a luxury experience on the water. Bookings are now open for next month.

Dubai’s dazzling dinner show Billionaire is opening at a stunning new location

Billionaire has been a long standing, award-winning dinner and a show concept on Dubai’s nightlife scene. And after closing its doors in Taj Dubai, Downtown earlier this year, it’s set to return this November in a dazzling new location.

A new speakeasy has been opened in Dubai

There are lots of speakeasy bars dotted around the city of Dubai and a new one has just been announced in W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. The Red Leopard Room has just launched and it’s a collaboration with House of Negroni as it makes its Dubai debut. See the info here.

Big Mamma Group announce Dubai debut with Gloria

After rumours circulated a few months ago, it has been confirmed that the Big Mamma Group is launching a restaurant in Dubai and it sounds incredible already. Big Mamma’s viral Italian restaurants have become some of the most photographed culinary hotspots in London, Paris and Madrid. And now they’re expanding their restaurant empire and landing in Dubai, specifically in DIFC with Gloria. This is amazing news for the UAE. See pics of the new restaurant here.

Dopamine Land is coming to Dubai

We’re getting a new indoor attraction. Dopamine Land is a multi-sensory experience that has toured the globe from Washington DC to London, Madrid and beyond, and it will make its exciting debut in Dubai at Oasis Mall in November.

There’s a new cafe and eatery in D3

PEOPLES Honest Eatery & Coffee has opened its first dine-in restaurant in Dubai Design District (D3), bringing a new era of wholesome dining-in to the community.

The restaurant and cafe in D3 is built on the philosophy of honest food, honest ingredients, and honest connection, PEOPLES is designed as both a neighborhood hub and a destination for good, real food at an affordable price. See more here.

Event news in the UAE

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo show cancelled for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025

Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 is bringing the laughs to Dubai next month and it has an incredible lineup with huge names such as Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Morgan Jay and so much more. The festival is on from October 2 to 12 and taking place across various venues in Dubai such as Dubai Opera, Coca Cola Arena and New Covent Garden in Mall of the Emirates. Unfortunately there is one act that is not due to perform anymore and that is Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s podcast Nearly Parents. The show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. See more info here.

Ricky Martin announced for Saadiyat Nights

As far as UAE news goes, this was a big announcement. The third artist has been confirmed for Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi. It has been announced that Ricky Martin, the King of Latin Pop will be Livin La Vida Loca in Abu Dhabi for the amazing series. The Puerto Rican singer will perform on January 31 on Saadiyat Island. He joins other incredible artists confirmed like Lewis Capaldi who is due to perform on January 17 and Ludovico Einaudi on January 10.

DJ Peggy Gou is coming to Dubai this December

The Global music icon Peggy Gou has been announced for Pacha Icons at FIVE LUXE JBR in Dubai and it’s not too far away. She is hitting the decks for one night only on Saturday, December 6. Be prepared to never leave the dancefloor to incredible hits like It Makes You Forget (Itgehane), Starry Night, I Go, her chart-topping anthem (It Goes Like) Nanana, as well as new releases like I Believe in Love Again with Lenny Kravitz and 1+1=11 from her debut album I Hear You. See the info here.

It looks like Mary Poppins is coming to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s events scene already has some huge upcoming events – with a calendar covering sports, culture, music and more. But theatre lovers, take note – as we think a huge new show is about to be announced, and this one is practically perfect in every way. Yes, it looks like Mary Poppins is coming to Abu Dhabi.

Kaytranada, Tyla and Miguel to headline Sole DXB 2025

Sole DXB is back, and it’s coming in loud. The region’s favourite collision of music, fashion, art, sport, and food lands at Dubai Design District (d3) from December 12 to 14, with a trio of GRAMMY® winners topping the bill: Haitian-born, Montreal-raised producer-DJ Kaytranada on Friday, South Africa’s global sensation Tyla on Saturday, and American R&B trailblazer Miguel closing things out on Sunday. Consider your December plans officially upgraded. Read more here.

Fat Joe to perform at NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 halftime show

The hip hop star will take over halftime at the opening game when the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers at Etihad Arena on Thursday October 2. Tickets start from Dhs150. The clash is the first of two preseason matchups between the teams, with the second game set for Saturday October 4. Read more here.

Dates have been announced for the UAE’s first homegrown musical

Last October, we teased the exciting news of a musical in the making — and now, we’re thrilled to announce that the UAE’s first homegrown musical, Once Upon a Time in Dubai, will take the stage this December. Find out what the musical is about here.

