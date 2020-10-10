It’s so close now…

The weekend is nearly upon us and it’s time to start thinking about how to spend it. Fortunately, you can rely on us. We’ve found plenty for you to do in Dubai this weekend, from a chocolate-making or painting class, to a cool watersports activity and plenty of amazing restaurants to visit.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 8

1. Toast to the weekend from this Insta-worthy terrace

Dubai is not short of amazing restaurants with swoon-worthy terraces offering some incredible views. One such terrace at Italian restaurant Il Faro has just reopened its recently renovated terrace. Tuck into Italian dishes and toast to the weekend with beautiful views out across the sea to the Burj Al Arab and beyond.

Il Faro, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 568 3137. facebook.com/ilfarodxb

2. Live the dream with a chocolate making class

Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. A Swiss chocolate workshop is taking place in the H Hotel on Thursday, October 8. During the four-hour class, you’ll learn the step-by-step of how chocolate is made, different chocolate types, how to temper chocolate and how to make a basic chocolate decoration. Plus, you’ll take home a gift box with your own chocolate creation.

Swiss chocolate workshop, The H Hotel, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs600. Tel: (0)56 402 3914. info@htmidubai.com

3. Have the ultimate date night at this stunning sushi restaurant

Are you a sushi fan? If the answer is yes, you need to check out 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant that recently opened to the side of the Address Downtown hotel, next to the Dubai Fountains. The perfect date night spot, inside you’ll find plush velvets, mirrors and striking fixtures. Outside the gorgeous terrace offers a pretty dining area and more of a relaxed lounge-style section, with amazing views of the Burj Khalifa. Some of 99 Sushi’s signature dishes are on the menu, such as Gunkan Sushi (Uni Toro, Caviar), Spicy Tuna Tartar and crispy tiger prawn tempura.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, lunch served 12pm to 3.30pm, dinner served 7pm to 11.30pm, bar open 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 547 2241. 99sushibar.com

4. Enjoy a DIY curry and a pint of beer

Cool London-inspired restaurant, The London Project, is celebrating National Curry Week (yes, apparently that is a thing) until October 12. Head there for lunch or dinner and enjoy a ‘DIY’ chicken tikka masala, which is deconstructed. You’ll get a bread pillow stuffed with saffron and pea pulao, chicken skewers,”Makhni Gravy”, poppadum strands and cucumber raita and you’re encouraged to make up your meal, just how you like it. The offer includes a selected house beer, all for Dhs135.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, valid until October 12, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri & Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)56 913 4699. thelondonproject.com

Friday, October 9

5. Get creative with this high tea paint and grape class

Get those creative juices flowing this weekend as the popular red, white and grape class is back at Cafe M in Media One Hotel on Friday, October 9. Armed with paints and a canvas, you can create your masterpiece whilst sipping on two glasses of bubbly and nibbling on high tea snacks.

Red White and Paint, Cafe M, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Friday October 9 and October 23, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

6. Check out a brand new pool brunch

Tropical new pool club Missippi’s officially opens on Friday, October 9. It’s getting things off to a good start with a brand new Friday pool brunch. It will run from 12pm to 5pm with unlimited selected house beverages and brunch food, such as salads, hot and cold mezzeh, seafood, meat & veggie options for Dhs299.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, opening October 9, 6am until late daily. missippisdxb

7. Get active and go electric surfing

You might have surfed before, probably even wake-surfed a few times, but have you ever electric-surfed before? Now’s your chance thanks to Ibiza Foils, a new company allowing riders to experience flying on water – no waves, wind or towing needed. Ibiza Foils rents out its boards to beginners, offering lessons at several watersports locations in Dubai, including Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, and the Ritz Carlton JBR. prices start at Dhs600 (for one to two people) for a 40-minute experience.

@ibizafoils

Saturday, October 10

8. See over 3,000 animals at Dubai Safari Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Safari Park (@dubaisafari) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

Do something different with your Saturday – Dubai Safari Park has reopened and is welcoming visitors once again. It’s home to around 3,000 animals including lions, rhinoceros, giraffes, tigers and so much more. A range of interactive, educational and entertainment experiences are available to suit the whole family.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, adults Dhs50, children Dhs20. Book online dubaisafari.ae

9. Sip smiling with an extra-long happy hour

We love an extra-long happy hour and there’s more than you might think in Dubai. For happy hour with an Italian accent, enjoy L’Ora Felice at Trattoria, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Running from 2pm to 8pm each day, it includes your favourite drinks with a twist (think espresso martinis with ice cream), from Dhs29. You can also pop a bottle of sparkling for Dhs179, and get a food platter for Dhs49.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 8pm. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

10. Go snorkeling with piranhas at The Green Planet

Feel like testing your nerve? What if you could say you’d been snorkeling with piranhas? A new experience has launched at The Green Planet and it will let you do just that. You’ll learn all about the species and feeding habits of the notoriously hungry water-dwellers before watching 1,000 of them enjoy a feast. Don’t worry – you’ll be 1.5 meters away at all times.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily, closed Sunday. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com