The weekend is so close we can almost taste it. As ever, there’s tons of amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend, whatever you’re in the mood for. From a cool alfresco pop-up with food trucks and drinks to the launch of the huge new fountains at The Pointe, there’s loads to sink your teeth into.

Here’s 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 22

1. Dine alfresco with this weekend pop up at Lah Lah’s

From October 22, a seasonal pop-up – Lah Lah Bazaar – will be taking over the poolside terrace of Lah Lah restaurant at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, the Greens. From Thursday to Saturday every weekend, the good times will come courtesy of an outdoor bar, a food truck slinging Asian street snacks, and picnic tables for kicking back with your mates. There will be brunches on all weekend too.

Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Starting Oct 22, Thu and Fri from 6pm, Sat from noon. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

2. Monte Carlo comes to Zero Gravity this Thursday

Stalwart Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity has just launched a brand new Thursday brunch that promises to bring Monte Carlo vibes to Dubai. ‘Salut!’ kicks off on Thursday, October 22 from 1pm to 5pm, and will run every Thursday thereafter with unlimited drinks and food, priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, near Skydive Dubai drop zone, Dubai, Thursdays from October 22, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents.Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

3. A huge new fountain show launches at The Pointe

Fancy being one of the first people to see the world’s largest dancing fountains? The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah is going one step bigger with The Palm Fountains. The dancing fountain show aims to break a Guinness World Record by becoming the World’s Largest Fountain, making it even bigger than the fountains at The Dubai Mall. Whilst the launch night on October 22 is now sold out, you can catch the show every single night of the week from now on for free.

The Palm Fountains, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, October 22. thepointe.ae

Friday, October 23

4. The stunning Sidharta Lounge finally reopens

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar at Grosvenor House Dubai is one of Dubai’s most popular long-standing hotspots, and it’s finally reopening its doors on Thursday October 22. The indoor restaurant and alfresco bar are absolutely stunning and offer views of the surrounding Marina skyscrapers.

Siddharta Lounge Dubai by Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Wednesday 5pm to midnight, Thursday to Saturday 5pm to 1am, reopening October 22. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

5. Become an artist with this Paint & Grape class

Fancy getting in touch with your inner Picasso this weekend? Couqley French Bar & Bistro is bringing back its super-popular Paint & Grape class back for its third edition on Friday, October 23. It’s open to anyone of any ability, and you’ll be set the task of recreating the famous 1895 ‘Dancers in Blue’ painting from Edgar Degas. Don’t worry, the experts from ‘We Love Art’ will be there to guide you. There are two glasses of wine or soft beverages included to help get those creative juices flowing. You’ll get all the materials provided and you can take your masterpiece home with you.

Paint & Grape, Couqley French Bar & Bistro, JLT, Dubai, Friday, October 23, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs390. weloveart.com

6. Enjoy a BBQ evening at this cool poolside spot

Have we mentioned alfresco season is upon us? Check out the cool new outdoor BBQ offering at Neptune Pool & Bar, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, which runs every Thursday and Friday night from October 22. Feast on grilled meats, fresh seafood and plenty of veggie options, plus salads, flatbreads and sides. A number of desserts are on hand to help you round off the evening on a sweet note. Throw in unlimited drinks and you’ve got yourself a perfectly chilled evening.

‘BBQ Evenings’, Neptune Pool & Bar, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Thursdays and Fridays, 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs250 soft beverages, Dhs475 house beverages.

7. Have a laugh at Dubai Comedy Festival

Dubai Comedy Festival will run from October 21 to October 24, taking place at various locations across Dubai. From stand-up sets to variety shows, activations and plenty more, it will showcase some fantastic local and global comedians.

Dubai Comedy Festival, October 21 to October 24, various locations across Dubai. dubaicomedyfest.ae

Saturday, October 24

8. Avail an amazing mani-pedi deal at this new Ibiza-inspired salon in JLT

An über-cool new hair and beauty salon has opened in Cluster C, JLT with an amazing limited-time offer on a gel mani-pedi. Located on the ground floor overlooking the water, Willow Lane Dubai provides its visitors with a calming oasis environment, complete with a neutral colour scheme and green foliage. From Thursday, October 21 to November 20 the salon is offering customers a gel mani-pedi for an absolute wallet-friendly price of Dhs180. Other services include hair, lashes, brows and much more.

Willow Lane Dubai, Cluster C, JLT Dubai, open daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)52 499 2652. facebook.com/Willowlanedubai

9. Tuck into all-you-can-eat breakfast

Saturdays are all about long, leisurely breakfasts, right? Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs65. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

10. Learn the art of brewing coffee with these free classes

Every Saturday for the next four weeks, Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge in the Golden Mile Galleria will be hosting free one-hour workshops, from 2pm to 3pm. Catering to everyone from coffee novices to single-origin aficionados, the classes will cover a range of brewing and extraction methods.

Mokha 1450 Coffee Lounge, Street Level, Building 8, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah. Coffee brewing classes, 2pm to 3pm, Sat Oct 24, Oct 31, Nov 7 and Nov 14. Free. Tel: (0)4 425 4067. mokha1450.com.

