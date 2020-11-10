Put this in the group chat…

Say hello to the last weekend in November (we know, where does the time go?). As ever, there’s plenty to do in this vibrant city, whatever your mood. From beach days to amazing drinks deals and a huge shopping sale, here are 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, November 26

1. Avail up to 90 per cent off top brands at this super sale

Looking for a wardrobe overhaul, shopping for those all-important Christmas presents or just fancy treating yourself? This weekend is the time to do it as Dubai’s citywide three-day super sale (3DSS) is back, offering discounts of up to 90 per cent off top brands at shopping destinations such as Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif. From Thursday, November 26 to Saturday, November 28, you can avail some amazing discounts off items across a range of categories including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and so much more.

3 Day Super Sale, November 26 to 28, participating stores in Dubai. visitdubai.com

2. Sip on Dhs10 drinks for ten hours

Ever-popular Irish sports bar, McGettigan’s JLT is celebrating its 10th birthday on Thursday, November 26. You’re invited too and, from 12pm to 10pm you’ll be able to sip on selected beverages for Dhs10. We call for an early work finish.

MgGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dhs10 drinks from 12pm to 10pm, Thursday, November 26. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

3. Get 60 per cent off a trip to Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

The Dubai Mall is home to one of the largest aquariums in the world which, in turn, is home to over 140 species and thousands of aquatic animals including sharks, stingrays and plenty more. If you’ve always wanted to tick it off your Dubai bucket list, there’s really no better time as you can get 60 per cent off tickets today, for the last day. There are other attractions with 60 per cent off tickets too.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets available online or at the door. thedubaiaquarium.com

Friday, November 27

4. Check out a festive brunch

Hillhouse Brasserie is hosting not one but two Christmas brunches on Friday, November 27. Nibbles include duck liver pâté with sourdough toast and scotch egg with homemade piccalilli, whilst mains include roast turkey with stuffing & sausages wrapped in veal bacon and prime rib beef with gravy and sides of roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots, braised cabbage, and brussels sprouts. There are festive desserts too. Wash it all down with unlimited drinks and sing along to Christmas tunes.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills, Dubai, Friday November 27, 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs325 free-flowing house drinks inclusive of cocktails. Tel: 800 666 353. @hillhousedubai

5. Focus on you, with a special fitness staycation

FUEL Happening is a special staycation that will take place from November 27 to 28 at W Dubai – The Palm. No less than six fitness classes will take place throughout the two days and you can do as many or as few as you like. As well as the Palm Sugar brunch, there will be a mixology class at SoBe. The staycation is priced from Dhs1250 for two people which includes all fitness classes, brunch, overnight stay and breakfast. Don’t fancy staying over? You can do all the fitness classes plus the pool brunch for Dhs500.

FUEL Happening, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, November 27 to 28, Dhs1250 for two people overnight, Dhs500 per person without overnight stay.

6. Barbecue al fresco with access to a cool rooftop pool

Three of the city’s coolest concepts, LOWE Restaurant, Mattar Farm and Nasab rooftop pool are joining forces and throwing two alfresco barbecue and pool days on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28. The events will run from 3pm to 6pm and are priced at Dhs275 (plus VAT) per person, which includes rooftop access and the pool, plus unlimited trips to the BBQ. If you’d like any beverages, these will come at an extra cost.

LOWE X The Matter Farm, Nasab, KOA Canvas near Al Barari, Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs275 (plus VAT) per person. Booking is essential. Do it here.

7. Take part in the Dubai Run

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

Are you a keen runner or just fancy setting yourself a fitness challenge? Take part in the Dubai Run, which returns to the city on Friday, November 27. On this day, the whole city will become a running track, in the biggest citywide ‘fun run’. People of any age and ability are invited to join the Dubai run, at a time of your choosing, whether you’re looking to do a 2km, 5km or even a 10km distance. Areas included to take part in the run are Jebel Ali to Jumeirah; Downtown to Dubai Creek, and plenty more.

The Dubai Run 2020, Friday November 27, a location and time of your choosing. dubairun.com

Saturday, November 28

8. Catch some rays at a beach day

Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant Koko Bay has won legions of fans since it opened in September and is usually packed out with people enjoying the relaxed setting. Prop yourself on one of the cool wicker sun loungers for the day to catch those rays and make sure to stick around for the sunset whilst sipping on a cocktail or tucking into a bite or two from the European-Asian inspired menu.

Weekdays (Sunday to Thursday): Dhs100 fully redeemable on Food & Beverages

Weekends: (Friday and Saturday): Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B



Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach open 12pm onwards. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

9. Tuck into breakfast surrounded by penguins

You can now enjoy a morning coffee and a bite to eat with cute characters by your side at Ski Dubai. The snowy attraction has launched a new deal where guests can interact with penguins as they wake up and begin their day. For Dhs65 you can pick a dish, a hot drink and a seat at North 28 from 8.30am to witness the alluring animals wake up and go for wander. Dishes include shakshuka, pancakes, omelette, eggs Benedict and more.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8.30am to 10am, Dhs65 breakfast, Dhs150 breakfast and walk. skidxb.com

10. Watch the rugby outdoors

For a relaxed outdoor setting and casual vibes, the terrace at Lah Lah is a winner. The Wales vs. England rugby game will take place on Saturday, November 28 at 8pm and Lah Lah Bazaar is inviting you to watch it there. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced from Dhs30. Mike Phillips, former Wales captain, and British and Irish Lions star will be talking all things rugby from 7pm.

Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Saturday to Wednesday 11am to 12am, Thursday and Friday 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Images: Provided/Social