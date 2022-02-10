It’s only a day away…

The weekend is nearly here so it’s time to start making those plans. Whether you fancy relaxing in a gorgeous garden cafe, checking out a new restaurant or turning it up at a new brunch, as always, there’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 4

Go to a Sheikh Hamdan-approved restaurant

Sheikh Hamdan and his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo delighted unsuspecting diners at sky-high restaurant SushiSamba Dubai, which is found on the 51st floor of St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. There, they took a stroll around the venue – and were no doubt impressed by those spectacular views. Here, you can delight in high-end Japanese cuisine. Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza, pulpo asado, Wagyu A4 Japanese claypot, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday to Tuesday 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Check out incredible Dubai views at 54 floors high

Prepare to be blown away (hopefully not literally) by breathtaking, unobstructed, 360 degree vistas of Dubai, at Palm Jumeirah’s brand new viewing deck. The Next Level can be found 250-metres above ground, at Palm Tower. The Next Level is literally taking things to, well, the next level. This viewing deck can be found sky-high on the 54th floor of the tower. Unlike The View, which has metal structures running all the way around, this new deck has a simple waist-high glass wall, meaning you can enjoy unobstructed views as far as the eye can see.

The Next Level, Palm Tower, 9am to 10pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 12am Friday to Sunday. theviewpalm.ae

Visit a gorgeous new restaurant

Tucked under the world’s tallest observation wheel is new Nikkei concept, Clay. The large, beautifully designed restaurant has different dining zones, and features a leafy green outdoor terrace with JBR views. The menu encompasses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, including a sashimi served ‘new style’; a highlight of which is the hotate (Dhs85); lightly seared scallops with truffle eel sauce and topped with cubes of melt-in-the-mouth foie gras which are blowtorched at the table. Other menu highlights include the Wagyu Teri truffle and the Chilean seabass served with moreish Nikkei rice. Clay Dubai is packed at dinner time, and we recommend bagging a seat out on the terrace which sits directly under Ain Dubai itself.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Saturday, February 5

Try a new brunch

For a trip to the Amalfi Coast without the cost of a flight, Mura Restaurant hosts its colourful La Vita e Bella brunch every Saturday, featuring the venue’s signature Tarantella dances plus a live DJ. With its ultra-Instagrammable decor, the restaurant serves rustic and authentic dishes, starting with sharing antipasti: cheese arancini, baked parmesan salad and seabass ceviche, followed by a choice of main and a duo of desserts: Mamma’s timeless Tiramisu and Mura’s signature dessert “The Lemon”.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 575 5097, @mura_restaurant

Watch the sun set at a gorgeous beach bar

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

See the So Solid Crew perform at an old-school brunch

If you appreciate old-school naughties music, you’ll probably remember So Solid Crew. They were a big hit with tracks such as 21 Seconds and They Don’t Know. If you fancy taking s trip back to yesteryear, you can see Lisa Maffia and Romeo on the mike at the Old Skl Brunch on Saturday, February 5 from 3 to 7pm. It’s priced at Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs450 for house beverages, and Dhs550 for the premium package.

Old Skl brunch, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Saturday February 5, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs450 for house beverages, and Dhs550 for the premium package. Tel: (0)58 502 8527. @oldsklbrunchdubai

Focus on your fitness at an outdoor gym

With the perfect view of the Marina skyline and the sea right next to you, what more could you want from an outdoor gym? Well there’s also callisthenics and CrossFit equipment, sprint tracks, climbing area and specialist flooring. Just bring your own towel and water and you’re ready to get fit!

Outdoor gym, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, open 24 hours, free. skydivedubai.ae

Sunday, February 6

Relax in a beautiful garden cafe

Seva is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 8pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

Fly like Superman at the world’s longest zipline

Ras al Khaimah is home to the world’s longest zipline. Measuring 2.83 kilometers long (that’s the equivalent of more than 28 football pitches), the record-breaking zipline runs through the mountains of Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at a hair-raising 1,680 metres above sea level. All your superman dreams are about to come true. Now where’s that cape?

Jebel Jais Flight: The World’s Longest Zipline, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, 9am to 5pm, from Dhs360. Tel: (07) 204 6250. More info on website

Check out a stunning desert cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIDDEN (@hidden_dubai)

Socially distanced and super Instagrammable, desert pop-ups have been filling our social feeds all winter. Already found in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, the newest addition can be found right here in Dubai. Aptly named Hidden, this off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe oozes boho-vibes, with rope deck chairs in crisp white surrounding cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. The whole area is surrounded by palm trees, offering dappled shade to curl up with a coffee as the sun sets. Hidden Cafe currently advertises that it’s in soft opening, and during this initial phase welcomes guests for evenings under the stars from 4pm to 12am on weekdays and 4pm until 2am on weekends.

@hidden_dubai

Images: Social/provided