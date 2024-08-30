You can get a taste…

Get ready for an evening of Loco Contigo, as the rapper Tyga graces our shores again this October at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The concert will take place on Saturday, October 19. Tickets are already available for purchase here. Tickets start from Dhs145.

If you don’t know who Tyga is, other than being an ex of the Kar-Jenner clan, he’s the man behind major songs such as Ayy Macarena, Taste, and Chosen. He has also worked alongside artists including Ty Dolla $ign, J Balvin, and Doja Cat.

Tickets are already available for purchase here. Tickets start from Dhs145.

Tyga was last set to perform at Zero Gravity earlier this year but the concert was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions bringing the party planning to a halt.

Can’t wait until then?

This season is shaping up to be a quite spectacular one. We have plenty of incredible festivals parties and concerts about to take place across the entire country.

Calvin Harris will be taking on the opening of the Ibiza party hotspot in Dubai, Ushuaia. This will happen on Saturday, October 26.

Then the party continues at Ushuaia with Adriatique Present X on Saturday, November 16. If you can’t wait until October and November, we feel you. But luckily, starting September 21, Dubai Dance District are bringing some incredible lineups to Soul Beach in Jebel Ali. From Barry Can’t Swim to Defected back in Dubai once again. There are some incredible parties about to take place. For the full lineup – click here.

Also in November, we have none other than Marty likes to party himself, Martin Garrix headling Atlantis, The Palm once again.

Further afield, in Abu Dhabi, we have the likes of Eminem, Maroon 5, and Muse performing at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts after the incredible Grand Prix. Also in the capital, we have the incredible Wireless Festival, Backstreet Boys and so much more.

Get those dates locked in and we’ll see you there.

Tyga at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Saturday, October 19 tickets from Dhs145. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Supplied