Get to the (core message of the) chopper…

A helicopter has been spotted today circling areas of Abu Dhabi with a banner promoting a very important message.

Below the instantly recognisable green, white, black and red of the Emirati flag, a note reads #DedicationAtWorkSafetyAtHome in Arabic and English.

A reminder for us all that working form home and self-isolation are still currently the best and most appropriate form of action we can take in the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s all about stopping the spread, whilst the workers of the National Disinfection Campaign do their thing.

locations across the other emirates over the coming days.

The helicopter fly-by was conducted by Abu Dhabi Aviation who will be rolling similar public information trips at different

The pilot’s view must be pretty impressive, we’ve already seen footage from above of the UAE’s empty streets and it makes for some magical viewing.

But with the news that there are more storms expected this week though, the helicopter tour may have to adjust its schedule.

The UAE flag carrying the message #DedicationatWorkSafetyatHome took to the skies over #AbuDhabi courtesy of Abu Dhabi Aviation, reminding the community to work from home & keep others safe. Beginning in Abu Dhabi, the flag will be carried across the emirates in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/rBpg7MtplL — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 13, 2020

