1. Check out this foodie degustation dinner

A degustation dinner is taking place at folly by Nick & Scott and the event will see a collaboration between well-known Dubai chefs Nick & Scott and the chef at Berlin-based restaurant Prism, Gal Ben Moshe. Expect beautifully crafted dishes from both chefs at each course. There will also be a premium wine tasting at the dinner, with wine picked from boutique vineyards which is priced at Dhs850, all in.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, Thursday, February 25 from 7pm, Dhs850. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. @follydubai

2. Buy discounted tickets to one of Dubai’s coolest water parks

Laguna Waterpark at La Mer has just reopened and it’s currently offering discounted tickets if you buy them online up to February 25, for use on visits until March 31. The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who want to keep it more chilled.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily, Dhs99 kids, Dhs125 adults. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

3. Go down under with dinner at Bushman’s

After taking a hiatus, popular Australian eatery, Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar reopened on February 12. If you’re a huge fan of grilled meat and steak, Aussie-style this is an excellent spot. You’ll find it at Anantara, The Palm, where it boasts a sizeable outdoor seating area with stellar views out across the Arabian Gulf to the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline in the distance. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 7pm on the days it’s open.

Bushman’s Restaurant and Bar, Anantara, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Tues to Sun 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 4 567 8304. anantara.com

Friday, February 26

4. Check out a stunning new restaurant

The latest addition to the stretch of stunning on-the-beach restaurants at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, is Lucky Fish. The new restaurant is absolutely beautiful, bringing those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. When dining outdoors, visitors will be seated under a sun-dappled white canopy which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. Linen curtains and lush green plants will sway gently in the breeze. There’s also cushy sun beds and huge white cabanas on the beach. Say hello to your new hangout. It’s been on a soft opening, as passers-by might know, but it officially opens on Friday.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, officially open on Friday, February 26. @luckyfishdubai

5. Take part in a wellness session on the beach

If you’re looking to slow down the pace a little this weekend, how does a yoga and meditation session on the beach sound? It will take place right there on the beach at Koko Bay on the morning of Friday, February 26. It’s Dhs100 for the session, all of which will go to charity, the Emirates Environmental Group, and, furthermore, a Sapling tree will be planted in your honour. The Sapling tree is said to improve the UAE’s microclimate. After the yoga session, why not plant yourself on a bean bag and sip on a refreshing healthy juice?

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday, February 26, 7am to 9am, Dhs100 all of which goes to charity, call restaurant to book. Tel: 04 572 3444. @kokobayuae

6. Torch those calories at an outdoor gym

With almost year-round sunshine and blue skies, taking your workout outdoors is easy. For those who can’t sit still on a sunlounger, and prefer to stay active at the beach, Rixos Premium JBR has a solution. Woodsman Fitness has set up the ultimate natural jungle gym, with plenty of equipment and weights to keep you busy. It also makes a great background for your net ‘Gram snap. There’s another set-up at Rixos The Palm too.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, daily 10am to 7pm, free for guests. rixos.com

7. Enjoy a brand new lunch with unlimited drinks

Brand-spanking British gastropub Foxglove and the adjoining Soho Beer Garden have just launched a new Friday Lunch in the Garden package. Running from midday until 5pm on Fridays, the Lunch in the Garden promises a three-course meal, with a choice of British and European dishes on the menu, along with free-flowing drinks. For ladies, it’s Dhs250 with house drinks or Dhs350 with sparkling wine, and for the lads, it’s Dhs300 with house drinks and Dhs400 with bubbles.

Foxglove Steakhouse and Gastropub and Soho Beer Garden, Lunch in the Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Fri, noon to 5pm, Dhs250 for ladies with house drinks, Dhs350 with sparkling; Dhs300 for gents with house drinks, Dhs400 with sparkling. Tel: (0) 52 388 8849. @foxglovedxb

Saturday, February 27

8. Enjoy breakfast with a view

For late risers, the weekend breakfast at The Boardwalk is a winner. Overlooking the shores of the Dubai Creek Marina, the grown-up breakfast menu features four dishes to share, such as shakshouka-style poached eggs, hummus and cake. It’s only served on weekends, from 11.30am.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 11.30am to 2pm, Friday and Saturday. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

9. Take your dog out and get 50 per cent off your food

For chilled pub-style vibes, check out longstanding bar and restaurant UBK in JLT. Every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 5pm, if you bring your four-legged friend, you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your total food bill. Dogs and discounts, why not?

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

10. Say goodbye to the weekend with two-for-one drinks

What better way to end the weekend than toasting to the sunset with sundowners? For beachside chills check out Wavebreaker at JBR. From 5pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday you can enjoy buy-one-get-one on selected beverages. There’s also a new bar bites menu including buffalo chicken wings in signature BBQ sauce and crispy calamari rings. Make sure you head there to catch the sunset, it’s pretty epic.

Wavebreaker, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

