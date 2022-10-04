Tickets are priced from Dhs295…

Megastar John Legend is coming to Abu Dhabi to perform a one-off concert next month at the gorgeous Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The American singer, songwriter, pianist, and record producer will be in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the museum’s five-year anniversary. The performance takes place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 and begins at 7pm.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased on platinumlist.net. Prices start from Dhs295. Do note that all residents must show the Al Hosn Green Pass to gain entry to the concerts.

Vaccinated tourists must show a negative PCR test (conducted in the last 30 days) and present proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated tourists must show a negative PCR test conducted within the past seven days of the concert (The original documents must be submitted to gain entry.) All concert-goers are advised to check for updated details on social media or the website before the show date.

Do note, this is not John Legend’s first lyrical rodeo in the UAE — having recently performed at Dubai’s Jazz Fest and Coca-Cola Arena. And despite the fact that Legend sits on a sensational tally of 12 Grammy wins, he has an Oscar, a Golden Globe and countless other awards and multi-platinum albums, hitting up the stage at Louvre Abu Dhabi will still likely feel like a special moment. There are few venues that offer the sort of spectacular backdrop that’s provided courtesy of the Jean Nouvel-designed domed roof of this world-class gallery.

Almost everyone will have heard of what is the appropriately named song man’s biggest 13 x Platinum hit — All of Me, topping the list of so many first dance wedding playlists — but his range and musical flexibility beyond this sort of emotion-laden ballad is truly impressive. Tracks such as Ordinary People, So High, Penthouse, Glory and American Boy, demonstrate depth, and nuance — a scientific understanding of the power of music combined an artful execution of it.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Grand Festival will also feature Majid Al-Muhandis – an Iraqi-Saudi singer and composer on November 11 and Egyptian composer, pianist and conductor – Omar Khariat on Sunday, November 13.

