Here’s your must-read guide to the city’s biggest news stories…

In a fast-paced city like Dubai, it can be hard to keep up with all the city’s happenings and latest news. This is why we’re bringing you the week in review: a short, digestible overview of the week’s biggest news announcements, trending stories and top happenings.

From the Dubai Green Spine project to Jebel Ali Beach, the summer rush at the airport, free car inspections from the Dubai Police and more…

Here are the top news stories from Dubai this week

Dubai Green Spine project to completely transform E311

The recent updates from the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan include the Dubai Green Spine Project. It aims to redefine Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) transforming it into a sustainable corridor. The project will be spearheaded by urban planning and development firm URB. Around 64km of the road will be reconstructed and a new non-motorized public transportation system will be added to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. It will also include walking and bicycle tracks, green spaces and gardens, playgrounds, outfoot fitness areas and more.

Crown Prince approves plans for stunning Dubai beach megaproject

The Jebel Ali Beach megaproject was signed off by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai which will make a sandy stretch in the south of the emirate, the longest public open beach in Dubai at 6.6km. There will be an open beach, viewing platforms, recreational and service areas for beachgoers of all ages including sports and marine activity areas and more.

Summer rush: Dubai International to welcome 840,000 passengers this weekend

If you’re heading to Dubai International (DXB) this July, you will be one of 3.3 million guests arriving and departing through its terminals. DXB has stated that 914,000 guests are expected to fly out of DXB from July 6 to 17, 2024. The airport added that the peak of the travel surge is expected over this weekend from July 12 to 14, 2024 where DXB is expecting to welcome 840,000 passengers. The busiest of these days will be July 13, with an estimated 286,000 guests passing through DXB.

UAE Weather: Temperatures break the 50ºC mark twice this week

For two consecutive days this week, the mercury levels crept over the 50ºC mark in parts of the country. On Monday, July 8, a high of 50.7°C was recorded in the Sweihan region of Al Ain. And on Tuesday, July 9 – that number increased to 50.8ºC in two areas, Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) and again in Sweihan. Stay hydrated, folks…

Dubai Police are offering free car inspections throughout the summer

Taking care of your car over the summer is equally as important as looking after yourself. The high temperatures make it dangerous for drivers on the roads, so get your car looked at. Some of the most common accidents during the summer are due to tyres bursting, and cars setting on fire, which can all lead to fatal outcomes. Over the summer, Dubai Police be offering free car inspections to drivers. All you have to do is show up at one of the AutoPro centres.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 will include the first Dubai Swim

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – the 30×30 – returns to Dubai this October 2024. The annual event, taking place between October 26 to November 24, 2024, aims to get Dubai residents doing at least 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. We don’t know the whole schedule of events yet, but of course, we will see the return of the popular Dubai Run and Dubai Ride. We also know that DFC 2024 will also include the Dubai Swim (rounding off the Run, Ride triathlon); a Mai Dubai Half Marathon, and a World Obstacle Course Race.

Dubai news bites from last week: UAE to allow abortion under three new circumstances, UAE announces fuel prices for July 2024, Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai for 2024 announced, Dubai Metro to operate 140 stations by 2040, Paid parking in Dubai Mall comes into effect, New multi-million dirham mall announced, You can now offer suggestions for road names in Dubai.

Images: Supplied, Getty Images and Unsplash