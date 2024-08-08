Here’s your must-read guide to the city’s biggest news stories…

In a fast-paced city like Dubai, keeping up with all the city’s happenings and latest news can be hard. This is why we’re bringing you the week in review: a short, digestible overview of the week’s biggest news announcements, trending stories and top happenings.

Here are the top news stories from Dubai this week…

Dubai to pilot four-day working week

Dubai authorities have just announced the pilot launch of ‘Our Summer is Flexible’ initiative which aims to reduce the number of working hours. The news was announced by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department who said that the initiative will begin next week on Monday, August 12, 2024. At the moment, it is on a participation level with 15 government entities taking part. From August 12, 2024 working hours will be reduced to seven hours, and additionally work on Fridays will be suspended. The initiative according to the authorities will end on Monday, September 30, 2024. At the moment, we are fully aware it doesn’t apply to the private sector, but we are all keeping our fingers crossed that it is a step in the right direction for us all.

Read the full article here.

Big update to the Dubai Metro Red Line

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that there will be separate Dubai Metro trains heading directly to the Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange Metro. The new update was launched over the last weekend on August 3, 2024. There will be display screens around the Dubai Metro stations clearly stating the train’s route.

Own an electric car? The charging fees in the UAE are about to change

According to the Council of Ministers, a new unified price structure will be rolled out for charging electric vehicles (EV) in the country. According to Khaleej Times, service providers should charge a minimum of Dhs1.20 (plus VAT) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for an express charge, and a minimum of Dhs0.70 (plus VAT) per kWh for a slow charge. It will (most likely) come into effect from September 6, 2024

This popular neighbourhood in Dubai has banned e-scooters and e-bikes

E-scooters and e-bikes are gaining popularity across Dubai and the UAE. However, as these numbers increase, so do the rules. So those of you fond of this handy transportation method take note, as JBR in Dubai has banned them. The news was confirmed by Dubai Community Management to Khaleej Times stating the decision was put in place to prevent accidents and to ensure a safe environment. Notices are put up around the area restricting the vehicles on the ground and plaza levels of The Walk.

Read the full article here.

DXB sets a record with 44.9 million passengers in the first half of 2024

Dubai International (DXB) has welcomed a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half of 2024, marking an eight per cent year-on-year increase. The numbers showcase that DXB has firmly established its position as a globally preferred gateway. DXB’s top destinations after India is Saudi Arabia with 3.7 million guests followed by the United Kingdom with 2.9 million guests and Pakistan with 2.3 million guests.

Read the full article here.

One of the biggest meteor showers of the year is happening this August

Stargazers in the UAE, you’re in for a treat as one of the biggest meteor showers of the year is taking place this month in August. The Perseids Meteor Shower is truly special as it features around 50 to 100 meteors streaking across the skies every hour. The jaw-dropping spectacle can be best seen on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Read the full article here.

The fun news announced this week:

And here’s what else you need to be aware about:

Images: Getty Images, Unsplash and social