Did you feel the tremors? UAE records mild earthquake over the weekend

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE reported an earthquake measuring 3.0 a little past noon. According to the post, the earthquake struck the Sea of Oman, near the coast of Dibba at 12.14pm UAE time. The report also stated the quake did not have any effect in the UAE.

These four UAE cities were named in the world’s safest top 10… again

Global statistic database, Numbeo has published the result of its mid-year 2024 survey into the quality of life in various parts of the globe. Abu Dhabi sits at the top of the table (for the eighth consecutive ranking). Because of their consistently low crime rates, three other UAE cities also featured in the top 10 safest cities of the world. Ajman came in second, Dubai in fifth and Ras Al Khaimah picked up a very respectable seventh. Well done, UAE.

DXB to welcome 3.43 million guests over the next two weeks

With little ones returning to school at the end of the month, families are now returning to Dubai from their travels. This means that Dubai International (DXB) will be busier than usual over the next two weeks. According to a statement released by Dubai Airports, DXB is set to welcome 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days (starting Wednesday, August 21 to Monday, September 2, 2024).

New nol card minimum top-up amount set to Dhs50

Hatta is now home to the longest mountain trails in the UAE

This beautiful exclave is now home to the UAE’s longest mountain trails. The Hatta Mountain Trails project was put together by the Dubai Municipality and features 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometres, wooden bridges, rest stops and service facilities. It is one of many projects implemented to establish Hatta as the leading tourist destination in the region.

