Dubai and Abu Dhabi ranked as the top livable cities in the Middle East and Africa

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have retained their positions as the top livable cities in the Middle East and Africa on the Global Livability Index of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) for 2024. Abu Dhabi ranked number one and Dubai a close second, keeping their positions from previous years. The global index includes 173 cities judged on five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

UAE: Get four black traffic points deducted from your records on this day

Have some black points on your driver’s license you want removed? This is your chance. The Federal Traffic Council is bringing back its’ Accident-Free Day’ which will reward drivers for not committing a violation or accident on Monday, August 26, 2024. The reward in question? Four black traffic points will be deducted from your records. The date was selected as it marks the start of the new academic year and the UAE wants to ensure the first day back at school is accident-free.

Dubai to Al Ain: Expect traffic delays and diversions on this major road

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) issued a notice to drivers to ‘expect delays on the Dubai – Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road in both directions.’ The roadworks are set to take place over weekdays from 10pm to 6am from Friday , August 9 to Monday, September 9, 2024. It further added that the Dubai – Al Ain Road will be fully closed from August 9 for two weeks over the weekends from 1am to 10am.

Emirates to introduce retrofitted Boeing 777s to two more cities

Last week, Emirates shared photos of an all-new Boeing 777 with a nose-to-tail cabin refresh. The first lucky passengers onboard flight EK83 took off to Geneva (GVA) coinciding with the announcement on August 7, 2024. And now, Emirates announced plans to introduce its newly retrofitted Boeing 777s to two more cities – Zurich, Switzerland and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from October 1, 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed wishes India a happy Independence Day (in Hindi)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE has shared a message written in Hindi to his followers on August 15, 2024, wishing India a joyous Independence Day. He also stated, ‘The UAE remains dedicated to reinforcing our friendship, advancing our bilateral cooperation, and fostering strong bonds across all facets of our enduring partnership. Wishing our Indian friends a joyous Independence Day.’

Images: Getty Images, Emirates News Agency and Unsplash