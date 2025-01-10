Banish those blues with these different things to do in Dubai…

Dubai is often synonymous with big brunches and never ending parties, however the city is home to an array of amazing activities that don’t involve drinking. From gorgeous beaches and outdoor activities to amusement parks and art classes, if you’re doing dry January you will won’t have a second to spare in the city that has it all.

Here are 70 fabulous alcohol-free things to do in Dubai:

Do yoga by the balloons

If you want to find your zen, but in a picturesque location, this is for you. Balloons at the Palace is on the fifth floor terrace of Jumeirah Al Qasr, and it’s a pop-up running until April 2025. There is a wellness morning every Saturday where guests can stretch, breathe and relax next to the gorgeously grand tethered hot air balloons. You also get breakfast and can enjoy coffee, pastries and more as the sun rises.

Yoga at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, every Saturday 8am to 10am, Dhs350 pp, @jumeirahalqasr

Go to an adult (and kids) play park

Fun for adults and kids alike and taking over a sprawling 70,000-square-foot space in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is an adventure hub of all things thrills and skills. There’s something for all ages including a first-of-its-kind slime universe for little ones, a soft play zone perfect for wearing out kids, a trampoline space, challenging wall climbs, a roller glider, bowling and so much more.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, daily 10am to 10pm, experiences from Dhs40. @goloco.dxb

Learn about coffee at Dubai Coffee Museum

The largest coffee museum in the Middle East is right here in Dubai in the Al Fahidi Historical District. It showcases a wide selection of antique items illustrating regional and international coffee history and culture. You will get to experience a number of different regional styles of coffee including the local Arabic style, Ethiopian style, Japanese style and more. You can even grab a coffee, sit back and sip as you get more coffee education in the cosy space.

Dubai Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Bastakiya, Villa 44, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 8777. @coffeemuseum

Make your own Kimchi and Chilli paste with Tabchilli

Run by its owner Maher who is greatly passionate about all things spicy and fermented, Tabchilli is a homegrown gem located in Dar Wasl mall, offering an array of gorgeous fermented products, as well as weekly workshops. Guests will be walked through the fermentation process, then will be getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to this workshop which costs Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Roll on down to RollDXB

Remember the ol’ skates? You can relive your fun childhood memories this summer at homegrown RollDXB. The space is created by roller skating fanatics, but is open to skaters of all abilities. The goal – besides falling, is to just have a good time. Book here.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Wed 2.30pm to 10pm, Thurs 2.30pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am, prices start from Dhs65, Tel: (800) 6868, @rolldxb

Stroll around Ripe Market

One of our favourite homegrown brands has a weekly outdoor market that runs all through the winter period. Following the guiding energy of the best sort of boss ladies, Becky Balderstone started Ripe because she couldn’t find fresh, organic, and seasonal produce in the UAE. This market has now expanded bring together an array of stalls which offer goodies from fashion or homeware to jewelry and accessories. While you’re there, you will not go hungry with the abundance of food vendors, and deli stalls where you can pick up delicious treats to fill your pantry.

Various locations in Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, ripeme.com

Visit the biggest library in the Arab world

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf has a unique and eye-catching structure, designed to resemble an open book sitting on a rehl (a traditional lectern which holds the Quran.). Inside, there are floors with libraries dedicated to different genres such as history, business, art and more. There are also conference halls, a children’s play area and even an auditorium. It’s absolutely free to visit, but you must book your desired date and time on the website. Do note, the library is only open to children above the age of five.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Mon to Sat 9am to 9pm, Fri 2PM to 9pm, Tel: (800) 627 523, mbrl.ae

Be mesmerised at Aya

Taking the city by storm, this experience is something you cannot miss – complete with 12 zones that boast their own unique themes and captivating elements.

Aya, Wafi City Mall, Oud Metha, Dubai, Fri to Sat 10am to 12am,Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 542 0300, aya-universe.com

Get cultural at The Abrahamic Family House

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, announced the inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House — a mega project holding places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions — via Twitter last month. And now this very special beacon of love, tolerance and peace, located in the Cultural District of Saadiyat Island, is open to the worshipping and visiting public. Entrance is free and we highly recommend booking in advance to secure yourself one of the facility’s expert ‘storytellers’. They’ll help you get the most out of your Abrahamic Family House Experience.

Jacques Chirac Street, Saadiyat Cultural District, free, @abrahamicfh

Explore the Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain

Roughly an hour from Dubai, this secret beach opened to the public in 2020 and is perfect for a beach day. With public amenities you can rent kayaks, paddle-boards and when you get hungry there is a cafe you can grab a snack. You and your loved ones can paddle in the water, snorkel or just kick back and relax on the sand. It’s Dhs20 to enter with your car, and you can camp here overnight for a fee of Dhs100. If your wanting to make a proper day out of it, you can also BBQ here as long as you leave the beach untouched upon departure. Guests won’t have to leave their fur babies at home, with this beach being pet friendly.

Mangrove Beach, Um Al Quawain, Dhs20 for entry, Dhs100 to camp

Jump over to Bounce

Make like House Of Pain, and jump around on indoor trampolines at Bounce. There are fitness classes and family-friendly bookings, with sessions charged by the hour, or opt for the three hour session for Dhs120. Children have to be a minimum age of three to get in on the bouncy action.

Building 32, 4B Street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, 10am to 10pm Sun to Weds, 10am to midnight Thurs and Fri, 9am to 9pm Sat, Dhs80 per hour, Dhs120 for three hours. Tel: (04) 321 1400. bounce.ae

Head to Jameel Art Centre

Located in the city’s Jaddaf waterfront neighbourhood, Jameel Art Centre is a free-to-enter art space you can visit if you want a dose of culture. There are several exhibitions you can visit that include installations, art, screenings and more. You can even head to the library to get some reading done or soak in the views of Dubai Creek.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, open Sat to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri 12pm to 8pm, closed on Tues. Tel: (04) 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Make a unique creation at The Mud House

All levels of potters are invited to this studio where everyone can play with clay. The Mud House is a diverse space, offering innovative classes, workshop space or somewhere to relax and have a coffee. Guests can enroll in their workshop programs with six sessions over a three-week period. For those interested in a membership, they start from a day pass to a week or even a month. If you’re in need of a new hobby, this is your cue.

Warehouse no.2, Street 4, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Tue 2pm to 8pm, Wed to Sun 10am to 8pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)58 890 1500, themudhousestudio.com

Try a matcha making workshop with Megumi Matcha

Owner Rie from Japan started Megumi Matcha one-year ago, selling ceremonial grade matcha and hosting tea-making workshops in Dubai. From the farm in Kyoto to the packaging, Megumi is completely run by women. Each month, Megumi hosts a matcha workshop at Vanilla Sukkar – a local mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah. In two hours, guests can learn the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, how matcha is grown, how to make the perfect cup, and try matcha-infused sweet treats. A must-try experience for any matcha fans out there.

@megumi_matcha

Spend the day at Surf House

This idyllic homegrown gem, is perfect for all who want a homely space to catch up on a few emails, and sip on piping hot coffees, all with their dogs by their side. Opening in 1992, Surf House has been a hub for the water-loving community ever since. Here you can hop onto a paddle board to break up your busy work day, or try something new with a series of surf lessons. After which you can refuel on one of their iconic açai bowls, or a hearty nasi goreng, whilst stocking up on all your surf-related goodies

Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

Battle it out at BattleKart

For those of you who feel the need for speed, head to BattleKart for a dose of electric karting, video games and augmented reality. You’ll get to drive around different circuits and try different game modes which are all projected directly onto the floor allowing you to interact with the scenery and other players. For the first game, it’s Dhs200 and if you’re having way too much fun and want to continue, it’s Dhs170. Book here.

BattleKart, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 588 0116, battlekart.com

Take a trip to the desert with Platinum Heritage

Class and luxury collide with culture and sustainability for this Platinum Heritage experience. Take your guests on a quintessential desert safari trip and visit the dunes in a traditional Land Rover. You can even opt for a hot air balloon experience or an overnight stay.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, platinum-heritage.com

Have a local experience at Ravi’s

There are a number of must-not-miss restaurants in Dubai, but if you’re looking for one with no frills – go to popular dining and cultural experience Ravi Restaurant. It is located in the bustling neighbourhood of Satwa in Old Dubai where you can tuck into traditional Pakistani and Indian food for a pocket-friendly price. Since you’re here, go check out the Satwa Grand Mosque.

Ravi Restaurant, Al Satwa, open daily from 5am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 331 5353, @ravirestaurantuae

Go skiing… indoors

If you haven’t yet given skiing a go at the Mall of the Emirates then you really should. This 22,500 sq-metre ski park set in the mall has loads of entertainment for all of the family, with a ski slope, a ‘Snow Park’ with a giant zorbing ball, ice cave, and animal lovers can even see a penguin show. If you’re planning a family ski trip, the ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche and Ice Café. Ticket prices vary depending on your choice of activity.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, daily, 10am to 11pm. skidxb.com

Boxica

Recently crowned What’s On’s favourite workout, Boxica, is your go-to to break a sweat. With programs like boxing and HIIT, ride, sweat, strength training, and more, you will be in top shape.

Boxica, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 483 8361, boxica.ae

Get creative at a new female-focused co-working space

Dubai now has a beautiful female focused co-working space, The Bureau. This light and airy co-working space is located in the heart of Dubai’s Gold & Diamond Park. The concept is co-founded by Dubai-born and raised sisters, Nikita and Rhea Patel, who shared the vision of creating a cosy, welcoming and supportive space. The Bureau offers a modern and light space with a co-working lounge, as well as private offices, meeting rooms, as well as a podcast studio and phone booth. This one-stop shop also incorporates a fitness studio called NAÕ, a vanity room complete with showers, and even a pumping room for new mothers. It’s important to stay fueled and hydrated, which is made easy thanks to an on-site Jones The Grocer, where you can stock up on coffee, snacks and wholesome meals.

The Bureau, Building 6, Gold & Diamond Park, Dubai, UAE, Tel: (0)54 583 3397, @thebureauae

Improv at Studio Republik

The Improv 101 class at Studio Republik is the place to be for all the theatre and stand-up enthusiasts. If you’re looking to truly get out there, improve your confidence and take centre stage, this class will teach you all the skills you need to think on your feet.