There’s a new restaurant in Downtown Dubai

Dubai has a new reason to linger a little longer by the pool, a new restaurant in Downtown. Say hello to Solara, the city’s latest dining destination and effortlessly chic poolside escape, now open at Address Dubai Mall. See all the info here.

Voting is now open for the What’s On Dubai and Abu Dhabi Awards 2026

The What’s On Dubai Awards and What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards are returning for the 2026 edition, bigger and better than ever before, and featuring some new categories. You can now vote for your favourites for Dubai and Abu Dhabi here.

Miami Vibes is heading to Sharjah this November

Sharjah residents, skip the drive to Dubai – Miami Vibes is bringing all the Instagram-worthy food pop-ups straight to your city this November. Miami Vibes has been a firm favourite on the UAE’s food festival calendar since it burst onto the scene in 2021. The roaming food festival has popped up across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, serving up colourful décor, food trucks, and fun installations. And now, Sharjah dwellers can finally get a taste of this deliciously Instagrammable pop-up. See more info here.

Monthly rent in the UAE is coming

Big news for tenants in the UAE. The days of handing over thousands in one go are nearly over. Soon, paying monthly rent in the UAE will make moving in, budgeting, and settling down smoother for tenants and easier for landlords. Read more here.

Travelling around the GCC is about to get a whole lot easier

The GCC is making big moves to make travel smoother between its countries. Gulf citizens will be able to complete all travel checks at a single checkpoint, meaning no more multiple inspections on arrival. Which means travelling between Gulf countries could feel as easy as taking a domestic flight. See more info here.

Dubai has a brand-new waterpark for you to visit this winter

Dubai has got a new waterpark and it’s in the heart of the city. Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark is now open and it’s set across 20,000 square metres within the 37-acre estate of the resort. The boutique style waterpark is perfect for families who are both in house and outside guests. See more here.

Phase one of the GCC Visa will begin in December

The GCC Visa is about to make travelling around the gulf much easier for tourists and it has been announced that phase one will begin in December with two countries trialing it. The UAE and Bahrain will be involved in the pilot phase and if it is successful, it will be expanded to all six countries the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. See all about it here.

Starting a business in Dubai? There’s a new game-changer

Thinking of starting a business in Dubai? Now it’s practically instant. Thanks to the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL), opening a business bank account has gone from 65 days to just five. For anyone looking to launch or grow in the city, it’s a total game-changer – less paperwork, more action, and a way to get straight to doing business without any hold-ups. Read here.

Ciel Dubai Marina is now open

The highly anticipated hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina has finally opened it’s doors as the world’s tallest hotel.

Sheikh Mohammed spotted dining at this DIFC hotspot

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known for dining at some of the city’s top restaurants. He was spotted at one of DIFC’s most talked-about hotspots last week: Sexy Fish. Read here.

Max Richter to perform in Abu Dhabi at Saadiyat Nights

Composer, pianist, and producer Max Richter is coming to Abu Dhabi for Saadiyat Nights on Thursday, January 29, 2026, bringing his cinematic, heart-on-sleeve sound to one of the capital’s most atmospheric stages. See more here.

Dubai takes flight with its first crewed air taxi test

Dubai just reached another milestone in future transport as the city’s first crewed air taxi flight successfully travelled from Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, marking a major step towards the official air taxi launch expected in 2026. See more.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank among world’s top 10 cities for ultra wealthy

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are firmly on the map for the world’s ultra wealthy, claiming top spots in global wealth rankings. With a mix of lifestyle appeal, business opportunity and family-friendly infrastructure, the UAE is attracting high-net-worth individuals from across the globe, reshaping what it means to live and invest in the Middle East.

You can now go glamping with T-Rexes

You can now enjoy a new T-REX Glamping experience in Dubai. It’s the world’s first dinosaur-themed glamping retreat and unlike anything else in the region. You’re going to have a roaring good time.

Global Village adds another day of fireworks this winter

Big UAE news for Global Village Fans. The attraction is one of Dubai’s most popular destinations for families, friends and couples, and this winter it’s getting even more exciting. The park has added an extra day of fireworks, giving visitors more chances to enjoy spectacular evening shows during Season 30. Find out what day here.

Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal is opening in the Maldives

Kerzner International and Assets Group have announced the launch of Atlantis The Royal, Maldives. The resort will offer an entirely new level of luxury, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, making it a must-visit destination. See all about the resort here.

This 500-year-old British school is coming to Dubai

A big name in British education is making its way to the city. SPGS International, one of the most prestigious schools in the UK, has announced plans to open a new school in Dubai in partnership with Dubai-based Meraki Education. Read more here.

Sheikh Hamdan reviews game-changing transport upgrades set to reshape Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has reviewed a major slate of infrastructure and mobility projects that will shape how residents and visitors get around in the coming years, and it reads like a city fast-forwarding itself again. Read about the initiatives here.

Dubai’s iconic beach club Nammos reopens this December

The Mykonion hotspot returns with a new look, new menu, and same high-octane energy. Nammos Dubai set the benchmark for Dubai beach clubs when it brought high-octane seaside dining to Four Seasons Jumeirah in 2019. Now, after a six month transformation, it’s back, reopening on Monday, December 8. Big UAE news… Read more.