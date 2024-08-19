From restaurants and concerts to mega events…

If you’ve been travelling this summer, you’re lucky to have missed the peak summer sweat. But that’s not all you’ve missed. While you’ve been topping up your tans, island hopping around cooler climes, or returning back to your roots, there’s still been plenty happening across the emirates.

From new restaurant openings to mega concerts and festivals, let us catch you up on 15 big announcements you might have missed.

Ushuaia Dubai will open with an epic set from Calvin Harris in October

Ibiza icon Ushuaïa is opening at Dubai Harbour this October, with an unforgettable headline set from Calvin Harris on Saturday October 26. Unfortunately General Admission tickets sold out within minutes, but the venue have advised that they’re working on increasing capacity to release more tickets. A limited number of VIP tables have been added, and can be booked via platinumlist.net now.

Rap legend Eminem added to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert line-up

Rap legend Eminem was announced as the third big name to headline Etihad Park during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, on Saturday, December 6. The 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient will bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd in the UAE to its feet, belting out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment and more. Access to the concert is included for Grand Prix ticket holders, but you can upgrade to Golden Circle to be closer to the action.

A super-sized entertainment destination, Loco Bear, has opened in Al Quoz

Taking over a sprawling 70,000 square foot space in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is an adventure hub of all things thrills and skills. For little ones, a first-of-its-kind slime universe offers plenty of activities, as does a soft play zone, perfect for wearing out kids tiring of the same summer activities. There’s also 18,500 square feet of interconnected trampolines, Ninja warrior and parkour challenges, as well as the thrilling wipeout area. Upstairs, more games await, with a six-lane bowling area, plus arcade games like shuffleboard, arm wrestling tables, air hockey, pool and more. Looking for some healthy team competition? There’s also two state-of-the-art Laser Tag arenas where you and your squad can suit up for an epic battle. Prices start from Dhs135 for children and Dhs140 for adults.

… and there’s another one on the way for families in the form of Hamley’s Play

Exciting news for families in Dubai: Hamleys, the world’s oldest and largest toy retailer, is bringing a brand-new experience to Dubai Hills Mall this August with the opening of Hamleys Play. More than just a toy store, Hamleys Play is a magical wonderland of interactive and imaginative play for children of all ages. The space is packed with different play zones such as soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live performances and shows, a sweet shop, and event space to host birthday parties.

A London-loved crazy golf spot called Swingers is opening on Bluewaters in October

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

We’ll finally be able to check out the 13 beach eats at J1 Beach from September

It’s been nearly two years since La Mer South was demolished to make way for J1 Beach, a new upscale dining destination in Jumeirah 1. And finally this September the first few of the 13 restaurants and beach clubs will open their doors. The full line-up features an array of concepts from across the globe, as well as a handful of homegrown venues. These will include La Baia, pictured above, a beautiful ode to sun-soaked days spent on the southern Italian Riviera. The chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places.

Three new restaurants will open at The Lana

Arguably one of the most exciting hotel openings of the year, The Lana – Dorchester Collection will soon be introducing three new restaurants to its (already impressive) culinary lineup. These include China Tang, the famous Chinese restaurant at London’s Dorchester; Dragonfly, an elevated Izakaya promising fine dining, master mixology, and stunning skyline views; and Frou Frou, where guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu.

… and several more in DIFC

This summer, several exciting new restaurants have been announced for DIFC, the city’s financial and gourmet dining hub. At the new Innovation One tower, all-day dining gets a new dimension with the arrival of London hotspot, Duck and Waffle. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa, redefining all-day dining in the heart of the city. Elsewhere; a trio of show-stopping restaurants are coming to the top floors of ICD Brookfield – Bar des Prés and Il Gattopardo on Level 51 and a chic Art Deco bar, 1920, on Level 52. Then there’s the swanky new eatery at Capital Club, NAHATE, self-described as a cosy and upscale spot, reminiscent of the sleek city pad of your most opulent friends.

Martin Garrix is making his return to Atlantis, The Palm

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix returns to Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm on Saturday November 16, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high-energy to an unforgettable open-air gig. Early bird tickets are now on sale, with general admission priced from Dhs175.

Backstreet’s back in the capital as Backstreet Boys headline UFC Showdown Week

Everybodyyyyy, get ready to rock your body: beloved manband, Backstreet Boys are returning to Abu Dhabi this October. As part of the epic UFC Showdown Week festivities, one of the biggest bands in the global pop sphere will perform at the Etihad Arena on Wednesday, October 23. Those that do get their hands on tickets for Backstreet Boys in Abu Dhabi can look forward to cheesy pop tunes of the finest form from the quartet (Kevin Richardson won’t be performing in Abu Dhabi due to scheduling conflicts), who are behind sing-along smash hits including I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody.

A thrilling new dinner and a show will be roaring us back to the 1920s

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this September. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

A throwback gig is taking place at Bla Bla, headlined by S Club

Get ready to sing along to your favourite 90s and 00s hits: Mixtape returns to Bla Bla on November 2 with an all-star line-up of Britpop acts. Making their way to the festival are throwback legends, S Club, Melanie C, Peter Andre and Gareth Gates. Tickets start from Dhs245.

Manifestation guru Roxie Nafousi will bring her transformative live show to Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxie Nafousi (@roxienafousi)

Renowned self-development coach, inspirational speaker, and manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi is bringing her transformative live show to the Middle East for the first time this October. And if her best-selling book, MANIFEST: 7 steps to living your best life, which has changed the lives of millions worldwide, is any indication, this event promises to be nothing short of life-changing. Taking place on October 16 at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s Zabeel Theatre, tickets start from Dhs300.

Taste of Abu Dhabi will put the flavours of the capital in the spotlight in November

Taste of Abu Dhabi will return to Gateway Park South on Yas Island, from November 14 to 17, 2024. If you haven’t been prior, here’s the scoop. One of Abu Dhabi’s premier culinary celebrations will return to the capital for what is expected to be yet another fun-filled weekend, with three whole days of exceptional culinary experiences waiting to be discovered. Celebrity chef demos, exclusive workshops and interactive sessions will take place with names such as Marco Pierre White, José Pizarro, Sanjeev Kapoor, Mario Loi, Fred Casagrande and more. Tickets start from Dhs55.

O Beach announced its Dubai opening date

After years of planning, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has finally announced its first-ever Dubai location and it’s set to open this winter. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, and a VIP section. The official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27. Bookings will open on Tuesday September 3 for those already signed up for the O Beach newsletter, with general bookings on sale from Wednesday September 4. Prices are still TBC.

