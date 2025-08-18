August in Dubai is peak off-peak

Sure, August in Dubai is the off-season. But that just means the queues are shorter, the deals are better, and you’ve got the run of the city without the peak-season bustle. If you’re wondering when the best time to be in Dubai is, August is your way into the good stuff, the quieter, chilled-out version with less of the madness and more of the perks. Hotel rates are lower, luxury spas are generous with their offers, and restaurants are switching up their menus to bring something new to the table. Here’s where to go and what to do when you’ve got the city to yourself.

Luxury staycations are far more affordable

August means quieter hotels and significantly better rates across Dubai’s luxury stays. Places like Souk Madinat Jumeirah offer not just a room, but a full vibe, with beach and pool access plus cafés, restaurants, and shops just a stroll away. It’s the easiest way to escape without going far, making a short stay feel like a real break. For those who prioritise fitness and wellness, there are staycation options centred around yoga, spa days, and wellness programmes. Plus, many hotels roll out exclusive luxury offers, from indulgent spa treatments to fine dining packages.

Bar culture stays cool indoors

When Dubai hits 40 to 45°C, indoor bars become the go-to. From intimate jazz bars and martini lounges to sky-high rooftops, speakeasies, and spots with games and karaoke, the city’s nightlife adapts for summer. If you’re in the mood for something laid-back but still lively, there are plenty of bars that keep the mood chilled yet social, just with fewer crowds and a more relaxed atmosphere. You can also catch happy hour indoors and watch the sunset through floor-to-ceiling windows as you sip on something cold.

Spa days come with better deals

Dubai’s best spas go big in summer. With fewer bookings and less rush, Dubai’s top spas roll out strong summer offers on massages, facials, and full-day access. From deep tissue massages to luxury hammams, this is the time to book in, switch off, and take advantage of quieter spaces and better rates.

Date nights are still very much on

Fewer people in the city means the best tables are suddenly easier to book, and the indoor atmosphere is perfect for it. Rooftop restaurants feel more relaxed, waterfront spots are quieter, and the overall mood is more intimate. Whether it’s a casual dinner, a romantic date, or even a first one, August is a solid time to do date night properly.

Menus get seasonal

August menus get a reset. Chefs mix things up at some of the most unique restaurants in Dubai, with summer menus, limited editions, business lunches, collabs, pop-ups, and dishes made for lighter appetites. Expect exotic fusions, wine pairings, and menus you won’t see once the season shifts. And while you’re trying what’s new, don’t miss the chance to explore the classics, this is also the perfect time to revisit iconic regional staples at spots that give them the spotlight they deserve.

Shopping heats up with summer sales

Dubai Summer Surprises runs every summer until August 31, offering big discounts across the city. This is prime time for deals, with discounts up to 90% in over 3,500 stores. Expect flash sales, prize draws, and special offers across fashion, tech, beauty, and more. It’s the best moment to shop smart and save big before the season ends.

Cafés go beyond coffee

Forget the heat, Dubai’s indoor cafés have range. From luxury designer spots to garden-style lounges, library cafés, and quiet corners for remote work, the city’s coffee culture doesn’t slow down in summer. It just moves inside.

Wellness picks up, not winds down

With more time and less pressure, August is perfect for getting back into movement. From yoga and pilates to indoor cycling and trending workouts like Lagree, studios are less packed and schedules are more flexible.

Afternoon teas come with a twist

Tea, cake, and the perfect excuse to relax, what’s not to love? Think plush settings, picture-perfect decor, and ocean views, Dubai has afternoon tea down to an art. Whether you’re here for the endless pours of tea or just in it for the pastries, from classic and laid-back to creative and “royal-tea” indulgence, there’s no shortage of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to get your fix. Here are 16 of the best afternoon teas in Dubai to check out right now.

Thrills don’t take a summer break

If your idea of fun involves heights, speed, or both, Dubai still delivers in August. Hit Sky Views Dubai for three very different kinds of thrill: the Sky Observatory, a glass slide suspended 53 floors up, and the open-air Edge Walk. Prefer the water? Book a jet ski session from Umm Suqeim Marina and ride past the Burj Al Arab with a guide (and zero need to worry about photos, those are handled for you).